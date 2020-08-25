WOODBURN, Ind. — Ronnie Adkins shot a medalist 40 for Fairview as the Apaches picked up a dual match win over Green Meadows Conference rival Hicksville at Pond-A-River Golf Course on Monday.
Nathaniel Adkins added a 42 while Kasen Kauffman shot 44 for Fairview. Brandon Thornburg’s round of 48 topped the card for Hicksville.
At Ironwood, Cahle Roth and Kenny Williams each carded 39s for Archbold on the course’s front nine as the Bluestreaks downed Tinora, 161-189. Carter Bernal paced Tinora with a 46.
In girls action, Wayne Trace picked up a team win in a tri-match with Delphos Jefferson and Patrick Henry, thanks to a medalist round of 41 by Kenadie Daeger. PH had three golfers, preventing them from recording a team score, but were led by a solid 48 from Sydney Rohrs.
At Pond-A-River
Fairview (179) - Ronnie Adkins 40, Nathan Adkins 42, Kasen Kauffman 44, Jack Karzynow 53; Hicksville (211) — Brandon Thornburg 48, Maverick Keesbury 51, Aidan Pollick 52, Gabe Layne 60, Brandon Silcott 60.
At Delphos Country Club
Ayersville (180) - Kolton McCloud 42, Cameron Cook 43, Abe Delano 50, Autumn Osborne 50; Fort Jennings (205) - No statistics.
At Ironwood
Archbold (161) — Cahle Roth 39, Kenny Williams 39, Luke Rosebrook 40, Josh Nofzinger 43; Tinora (189) — Carter Bernal 46, Kevin Keber 47, Joe Melia 47, Aiden Rittenhouse 49.
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (163) — Kaden Sutton 36, Evan Crosby 40, Dane Moore 41, Garrett Williamson 46; Ottoville (165) — Carter Schnipke 35, Michael Turnwald 40, Jack Langhals 44, Keaton Schnipke 45.
At Ironwood
Pettisville (155) — Max Leppelmeier 34, Tommy McWatters 38, Levi Myers 40, Jake King 43; Bryan (158) — Drew Dauber 38, Nolan Kidston 39, Noah Huard 39, Nate Hess 42.
At Suburban
Montpelier (159) - Hunter Burlew 36, Ethan Marihugh 39, Easten Richmond 41, Jaxon Richmond 43; Edgerton (187) — Esten Kennerk 39, Noah Landel 42, Kaden Kennerk 49, Nathan Swank 57.
At White Pines
Delta (187) - Chase Stickley 44, Zack Mattin 45, Cael Chiesa 47, Jayce Helminiak 51; Hilltop (205) — Jamie Chester 48, Ethan Siebenaler 51, Karter Gray 53, Elijah Kuszmaul 53, Ella Calvin 53; Fayette (208) — Tanner Wagner 44, Owen Lemley 47, Wyatt Mitchell 53, Brayden Herman 64.
At Pike Run
Ottawa-Glandorf (163) — Zach Stechschulte 38, Dylan Meyer 41, Carson Fuka 41, Carter Schimmoeller 43; Elida (164) - No statistics.
Girls
At Pond-A-River
Lincolnview (217) — Winter Boroff 45, Annie Mendenhall 51, Dylann Carey 57, Zoe Tracy 64; Crestview (243) — Brianna Hahn 50, Audrey Lichtensteiger 62, Elizabeth Gent 63, Faye Morgan 68; Antwerp (no team score) — McCartney Lucas 40, Breanna Fulk 51, Isabelle Litzenberg 61.
At Delphos Country Club
Wayne Trace (191) — Kenadie Daeger 41, Chloe Parker 47, Emma Crosby 49, Alena Denny 54, Riley Daeger 54; Delphos Jefferson (197) — Anna Fitch 46, Riley Smith 48, Kayla Buzard 49, Emma Muller 54; Patrick Henry (no team score) — Sydney Rohrs 48, McKayla Updike 69, Alyssa Gebers 75.
At Suburban
Montpelier (203) — Kinsey Word 44, Addi Thompson 48, Emily Fritsch 55, Mandy Taylor 56; Edgerton (209) - No statistics.
