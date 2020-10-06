WAUSEON — Wauseon had a rough time on the court Monday, getting blanked by Whitmer, 5-0.
The doubles team of Bri Hays and Emily Holcomb had the best night, taking their match to three sets against Whitmer’s Regan VanderPol and Diamond Wingate.
At Wauseon
Whitmer 5, Wauseon 0
Singles
1. Lia Sanford (Wh) d. Emah Starkweather, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Jordan Terry (Wh) d. Kassidy Zientek, 6-1, 6-0. 3. Cheyenne Snyder (Wh) d. Mary Andrews, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Regan VanderPol/Diamond Wingate (Wh) d. Bri Hays/Emily Holcomb, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. 2. Leia McIntosh/Bayan Khriwish (Wh) d. Gabbi Bowers/Kelsey Bowers, 6-1, 6-1.
