WAPAKONETA — The Defiance girls tennis team dropped to 0-6, 0-2 WBL on the season with a 5-0 loss to Wapakoneta on Monday.

The doubles team of Monse Martinez and Ava Shock put up a fight in the first set winning three games, but fell 6-3 before dropping the second set 6-0.

The Bulldogs will travel to Bluffton on Tuesday for a match at 4:30 p.m.

In other local action on the courts, Bryan cruised to its fourth straight win to start the season by shutting out Ayersville 5-0 while Archbold swept all three singles matches en route to a 4-1 win against Napoleon.

Wapakoneta 5, Defiance 0

Singles

1. McKenzie Schroeder (W) def. Reece Miller, 0-6, 1-6; 2. Abby Metzger (W) def. Mya Garcia 0-6,1-6; 3. Mara Stiles (W) def. Marissa Martinez, 1-6, 0-6.

Doubles

1. Bailey Barrett-Elizabeth Good (W) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock, 3-6,0-6; Addisyn Cooper-Brooke Minnig (W) def. Alexa Rittner-Kaiya Snder 1-6, 1-6.

Bryan 5, Ayersville 0

Singles

1. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Haleigh Wright: 6-0, 6-1; 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Katie Burke, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Mckenzie Adams def. Tisha Martinez, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Reese Grothaus-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Catrina Hohenberger-Katia White, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Katie Seaman-Brooke Taylor (B) def. Rose Swift-Brookelyn Branham, 6-1, 6-0.

Archbold 4, Napoleon 1

Singles

1. Gracie Butler (A) def. Sophie Scramm, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Alexia Saneholtz (A) def. Mya Stuckey, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Jasmine Fife (A) def. Abbie Short, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Elle Stacy-Kyrah Rodriguez (N) def. Katie Rose-Gracie Wolf, 6-1, 5-7, 10-3; 2. Aubri Delaney-Karis Wyse (A) def. Samantha Bostelman-McKenna Martin, 6-4, 6-2.

