VAN WERT — Van Wert proved too tough to tame in Western Buckeye League action for Defiance on Monday as the Cougars blanked the Bulldogs 5-0 in girls tennis action.

Alexa Rittner and Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez teamed up at second doubles for a marathon match, falling in a pair of 7-6 tiebreak sets.

The Bulldogs will return to action Tuesday at Archbold before traveling to league power Lima Shawnee on Thursday.

At Van Wert

Van Wert 5, Defiance 0

Singles

1. Grace Lott (VW) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Natalie Benner (VW) def. Mya Garcia, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Mandy Buregna (VW) def. Marissa Martinez, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Livvi Quillen-Piper Pierce (VW) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock, 6-1, 6-4; 2. Ashlyn Jennings-Zoe Coleman (VW) def. Alexa Rittner-Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez, 7-6 (10), 7-6 (7).

