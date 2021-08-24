VAN WERT — Van Wert proved too tough to tame in Western Buckeye League action for Defiance on Monday as the Cougars blanked the Bulldogs 5-0 in girls tennis action.
Alexa Rittner and Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez teamed up at second doubles for a marathon match, falling in a pair of 7-6 tiebreak sets.
The Bulldogs will return to action Tuesday at Archbold before traveling to league power Lima Shawnee on Thursday.
At Van Wert
Van Wert 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Grace Lott (VW) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Natalie Benner (VW) def. Mya Garcia, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Mandy Buregna (VW) def. Marissa Martinez, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Livvi Quillen-Piper Pierce (VW) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock, 6-1, 6-4; 2. Ashlyn Jennings-Zoe Coleman (VW) def. Alexa Rittner-Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez, 7-6 (10), 7-6 (7).
