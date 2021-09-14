Ottawa-Glandorf dealt Defiance a 5-0 setback in the Bulldogs’ final Western Buckeye League match of the season on Monday at Defiance.
The second doubles team of Marissa Martinez and Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez took the first set against Kristi Schneeg and Kayla Brickner 6-4 before the O-G duo rallied for 6-1 victories in the next two sets.
At Defiance
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Sami Ellerbrock (OG) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Alyse Balbaugh (OG) def. Mya Garcia, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Morgan Schroeder (OG) def. Kaiya Snyder, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Megan Welch-Lauryn Verhoff (OG) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock, 6-3, 6-1; 2. Kristi Schneeg-Kayla Brickner (OG) def. Marissa Martinez-Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 3, Toledo Start 2
Singles
1. Kacy Burt (W) lost, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Kassidy Zientek (W) lost, 6-4, 6-1; 3. Kelsey Bowers (W) won, 6-3, 2-6, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Bri Hayes-Emily Holcomb (W) won, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Emah Starkweather-Zorah Siefker (W) won, 6-4, 6-4.
