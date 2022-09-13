Tennis court with tennis ball close up
GLANDORF — Ottawa-Glandorf shut out Defiance and Bryan did the same to Archbold in Monday girls tennis action.
The Titans (5-2 WBL) did not drop a set in any match until the second doubles contest where Kailin Vorst and Sarah Ellerbrock defeated Elisabeth Johnston and Victoria Gerencser 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
Defiance is now 0-7 in the WBL
As for Bryan they did not drop a set in any match against Archbold, picking up their ninth shutout and 12th overall win of the season.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Megan Welch (OG) def. Mya Garcia, 6-4, 6-1; 2. Mya Inkrott (OG) def. Alexa Rittner, 6-0, 6-2; 3. Maggie Schmiedebusch (OG) def. Mabel Adams, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Kayla Gerding-Lauren Niese (OG) def. Marissa Martinez-Alyssa Ritchie, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Kailin Vorst-Sarah Ellerbrock (OG) def. Elisabeth Johnston-Victoria Gerencser, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
Bryan 5, Archbold 0
1. Caitlyn DeWitt (B) def. Meghan Taylor: 6-2, 6-3. 2. Taylor Peel (B) def. MacKenzie Brennan: 6-1, 6-1. 3. Emma Shininger (B) def. Aubri Delaney: 6-1, 6-1
1. Reese Grothaus/Hannah Andrews (B) def. Katie Stoner/.Tayana Bagrowski: 6-0, 6-2. 2. Katelan Nagel/Molly Hess (B) def. Ryann Burkholder/Zoey Ripke: 6-1, 6-0
