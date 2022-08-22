Defiance saw both doubles matches go to three sets and another tiebreak set at third singles but the Bulldogs came up short in Western Buckeye League action against Van Wert at DHS on Monday.
Marissa Martinez and Maria Moreira teamed up to claim the lone win at first doubles for the Bulldogs (3-4, 0-3 WBL), bouncing back from a 7-6 (7-5) tiebreak loss in the first set to win 6-4 in the second and third set. Elisabeth Johnston and Victoria Gerencser took a 6-3 first-set win but were unable to break through at second doubles.
At Defiance
Van Wert 4, Defiance 1
Singles
1. Grace Lott (VW) def. Mya Garcia, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Mandy Burenga (VW) def. Alexa Rittner, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Livy Quillen (VW) def. Alyssa Ritchie, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1).
Doubles
1. Marissa Martinez-Maria Moreira (D) def. Ashlyn Jennings-Zoe Coleman, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4; 2. Piper Pierce-Sophie Gearhart (VW) def. Elisabeth Johnston-Victoria Gerencser, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
At Napoleon
Bryan 5, Napoleon 0
Singles
1. Reese Grothaus (B) def. Gracie Butler, 6-2, 6-4; 2. Caitlyn DeWitt (B) def. Kyrah Rodriguez, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Emma Shininger (B) def. Paige Sherman, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Molly Hess-Hannah Andrews (B) def. McKenna Martin-Madison Heuer, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Taylor Peel-Katelan Nagel (B) def. Alivia Recker-Brylee Bressler, 6-0, 6-0.
At Archbold
Maumee Valley Country Day 4, Archbold 1
Singles
1. Layan Ridi (MVCD) def. Meghan Taylor, 7-5, 6-3; 2. Sofia Amman (MVCD) def. Mackenzie Brennan, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Aubri Delaney (A) def. Winter Roach, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Imaan Zafar-Maddy Williams (MVCD) def. Gracie Wolf-Katie Stoner, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Laya Gokula-Lizzy Brown (MVCD) def. Kacie Wolf-Tayanna Bogrowski, 6-4, 4-6 6-0.
At Elida
Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Elida 1
Singles
1. Ava Long (E) def. Megan Welch, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Mya Inkrott (OG) def. Taylor Crates, 6-3, 6-1; 3. Maggie Schmiedebusch (OG) def. Emma Stauffer, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Kayla Gerding-Lauren Niese (OG) def. Valary Ta-Julia Korzan, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Kailin Vorst-Paige Compton (OG) def. Abby Campbell-Mya Lang, 6-3, 6-1.
