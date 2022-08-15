Defiance girls tennis dropped its Western Buckeye League opener on Monday, falling in all five matches in a loss to visiting Wapakoneta.
Defiance girls tennis dropped its Western Buckeye League opener on Monday, falling in all five matches in a loss to visiting Wapakoneta.
Wapakoneta won all ten sets in the matchup with Defiance’s Mya Garcia putting up the biggest fight in second singles as she fell 6-4, 6-3 to Addie Cooper. Victoria Gerencser and Elisabeth Johnston also put up a fight in second singles as they lost 6-3, 6-3.
Elsewhere, Archbold was able to come away with a close 3-2 win over Napoleon. All three singles contests went three sets as Napoleon’s Gracie Butler and Kyrah Rodriguez each picked up win while Archbold’s Aubri Delaney salvaged the singles sweep.
The Blue Streaks then took both doubles games, each in two sets, to take the match away from the Wildcats.
At Defiance
Wapakoneta 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Bailey Barrett (W) def. Ava Shock, 6-2, 6-1. Addie Cooper (W) def. Mya Garcia, 6-4, 6-3. 3. Elisabeth Good (W) def. Alexa Rittner, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Brooke Minnig-Kierra Siefring (W) def. Marissa Martinez-Maria Moreira, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jenna Kohler-Abbie Hamil (W) def. Victoria Gerencser-Elisabeth Johnston, 6-3, 6-3.
At Archbold
Archbold 3, Napoleon 2
Singles
1. Gracie Butler (N) def. Meghan Taylor, 6-2, 6-7 (8-10), 6-2; 2. Kyrah Rodriguez (N) def. Mackenzie Brennan, 6-0, 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-5); 3. Aubri Delaney (A) def. McKenna Martin, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 6-0.
Doubles
1. Gracie Wolf-Katie Stoner (A) def. Alivia Recker-Maddison Heuer, 6-4, 6-2; 2. Karis Wyse-Tayanna Bagrowski (A) def. Brooklyn Leahy-Brylee Bressler, 6-1, 6-0.
At Bryan
Bowling Green 4, Bryan 1
Singles
1. Libby Barnett (BG) def. Reese Grothaus, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Julia Barnett (BG) def. Caitlyn DeWitt, 6-1, 6-3; 3. Emma Shininger (B) def. Sarah Mathey, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Audrey Geyman-Hannah Mathey (BG) def. Hannah Andrews-Molly Hess, 7-6 (4), 6-4; 2. Audrey Nester-Audra Hammer (BG) def. Taylor Peel-Katelan Nagel, 7-6 (10), 7-6 (6).
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.