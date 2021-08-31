BRYAN — Bryan girls tennis eclipsed the record for its best start in program history with a 5-0 home win against Springfield on Monday.

The win moves the Golden Bears to 11-0 on the season.

None of the Bryan girls dropped a set in the match, with Emillee Bassett defeating Zuri Clark at first singles, 6-3 and 6-4.

Kaitlyn Posey breezed through her first set but saw a close second set winning 6-4. The third singles match was a sweep by Mckenzie Adams.

In doubles, Reese Grothaus and Haylee Wheeler didn’t drop a game in their two-set victory.

Bryan 5, Springfield 0

Singles

1. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Zuri Clark, 6-3, 6-4. 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Ada Nuber, 6-1, 6-4. 3. Mckenzie Adams (B) def. Olivia Kleshinski, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Reese Grothaus-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Sara Daney-Sarah Jewell, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Brooke Taylor-Katie Seaman (B) def. Sophie Jewell-Toniah Inthanamith, 6-4, 6-3

Wauseon 3, Ayersville 2

Singles

1. Tatum Barnes (W) def. Sydney Becher, 6-4, 6-1. 2. Haleigh Wright (A) def. Kelsey Bowers, 6-3, 6-2. 3. Katie Burke (A) def. Mary Andrews, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Bri Hays and Emily Holcomb (W) def. Tisha Martinez and Lizzy McCloud, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kacy Burt and Kassiday Zierteck (W) def. Rose Swift and Peyton Martin, 6-0, 6-2.

