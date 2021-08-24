BRYAN — Bryan boosted its record to 7-0 on the season, sweeping all five matches with Napoleon to earn a Monday win.

Mckenzie Adams earned a win at second singles without dropping a game for the Golden Bears while Kaitlyn Posey shook off a 7-5 first-set battle to roll 6-1 for a first-singles victory.

At Bryan

Bryan 5, Napoleon 0

Singles

1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Gracie Butler, 7-5, 6-1; 2. Mckenzie Adams (B) def. Kylee Gerken, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Katie Seaman (B) def. Alexia Saneholtz, 5-0, default.

Doubles

1. Emilee Bassett-Reese Grothaus (B) def. Elle Stacy-Ashlyn Highfield, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Samantha Bostelman-Madison Heyer, 6-0, 6-1.

At MVCD

Archbold 4, MVCD 1

Singles

1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. N. Mathis, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Mya Stuckey (A) def. I. de la Fuente, 6-1, 6-0; 3. S. Baskara (MVCD) def. Katie Rose, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Abbie Short-Aubri Delaney (A) def. M. Williams-M. Cecil, 7-6 (5), 6-0; 2. Gracie Wolf-Karis Wyse (A) def. L. Popvic-S. Deng, 7-5, 6-4.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Elida 0

Singles

1. Sami Ellerbrock (OG) def. Ava Long, 6-4, 6-2; 2. Alyse Balbaugh (OG) def. Kenzie Savill, 6-4, 6-1; 3. Morgan Schroeder (OG) def. Valory Ta, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Megan Welch-Lauryn Bockrath (OG) def. Eden Troyer-Taylor Crates, 6-1, 6-4; 2. Kayla Brickner-Kristy Schneeg (OG) def. Alayna Mack-Taylor Guth, 6-3, 6-3.

