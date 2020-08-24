NAPOLEON — Bryan bounced back from its first setback of the season Saturday with a 5-0 blanking of Napoleon Monday in girls tennis action.

Emilee Bassett picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win at second singles while Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler did likewise at first singles.

At Napoleon

Bryan 5, Napoleon 0

Singles

1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) won, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Emilee Bassett (B) won, 6-0, 6-0; 3. McKenzie Adams (B) won, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) won, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Gabi Bany-Katie Seaman (B) won, 6-0, 6-1.

At Archbold

Archbold 5, Maumee Valley Country Day 0

Singles

1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. Osmari, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Maggie Henry (A) def. Brissoneault, 6-3, 6-3; 3. Mya Stuckey (A) def. Mattis, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Abbie Short-Adriana Thompson (A) def. Pan-Qian, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Katie Rose-Abby Elkins (A) def. Deng-Williams, 6-0, 6-0.

