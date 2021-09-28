ARCHBOLD — Archbold girls tennis swept Wauseon on Monday in an NWOAL matchup. 

The Bluestreaks combo of Zoey Ripke and Ryann Burkholder won the first duos matchup in two sets 6-2, 6-2. Their teammates Breah Ruger and Tayanna Bagrowski won their doubles matchup 6-3, 6-1. 

On the singles side. Karis Wyse played a close match with Wauseon's Val Armas but Wyse was able to get the better of her in both of first two sets winning 6-4 in each. The next two matches were not as close as Meghan Taylor defeated Zorah Siefker 6-0, 6-1 and Katie Stoner defeated Mary Andrews 6-3, 6-1. 

At Archbold

Archbold 5, Wauseon 0

Singles

1. Karis Wyse (A) def. Val Armas, 6-4, 6-4 2. Meghan Taylor (A) def. Zorah Siefker, 6-0, 6-1. 3. Katie Stoner (A) def. Mary Andrews, 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Zoey Ripke-Ryann Burkholder (A) def. Jacki Hernandez-Saige Johnson, 6-2, 6-2. 2. Breah Ruger-Tayanna Bagrowski def. Emma Kessler-Pheoebe (A) Oyer, 6-1, 6-3.

Trending Recipe Videos


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments