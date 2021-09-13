At St. Mary's 

Ottawa-Glandorf 5, St. Mary's 0. 

Ottawa-Glandorf (7-0, 3-0 WBL) - Goals: Clara Beach 2, Makenna Siefker, Alexa Fortman, Bri Douglass. Assists: Alexa Fortman. Saves: Abby Warnecke 4. 

St. Mary's (3-3, 2-1 WBL) - Saves: Ella Jacobs 9. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments