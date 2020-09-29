BRYAN — Bryan snapped a five-match winless streak Monday night against Napoleon as Allie Zimmerman recorded a hat trick for the Golden Bears in a 5-2 victory.

Ella Miller and Tabitha Taylor also scored for Bryan, which improved to 3-6-1 on the season.

At Bryan

Bryan 5, Napoleon 2

Napoleon (1-7-1) — Goals: Ella Rausch.

Bryan (3-6-1) — Goals: Allie Zimmerman 3, Ella Miller, Tabitha Taylor. Assists: Ella Miller 2, Delilah Taylor, Shallyn Miley.

At Liberty Center

Liberty Center 3, Wauseon 0

Wauseon (4-4-1, 0-3 NWOAL) — Saves: Marie Hutchinson 4.

Liberty Center (5-2-2, 2-1-1 NWOAL) — Goals: Samantha Engler 2, Alyssa Giesige.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Lima Shawnee 2

Lima Shawnee (5-7, 2-4 WBL) - Goals: Natalya Booher. Shots: 6. Saves: Kaelan Swallow 7.

Ottawa-Glandorf (7-2-2, 3-1-2 WBL) - Goals: Lily Haselman 2, Kelsea Erford, Bri Douglass, Myka Aldrich. Assist: lily Haselman. Shots: 12. Saves: Abby Warnecke 4.

