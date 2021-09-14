WAUSEON — Wauseon kept up its unbeaten record with a 5-0 victory over visiting rival Napoleon on Monday in girls soccer action.
The 7-0-1 Indians were powered by a first-half hat trick from Abby Smith while Kadence Carroll had three assists and Rylee Vasvery added a goal and two helpers.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 5, Napoleon 0
Napoleon (1-4-1) — No statistics.
Wauseon (7-0-1) — Goals: Abby Smith 3, Ellie Rodriguez, Rylee Vasvery. Assists: Kadence Carroll 3, Rylee Vasvery 2. Saves: Marie Hutchinson 4.
At Continental
Continental 1, Delta 0
Delta (4-4) — Shots: 24. Saves: Teagan Postelwait 5.
Continental (3-3-1) — Goal: Bryn Tegenkamp. Assist: Jensen Armey. Shots: 20. Saves: Marissa Becher 5.
At St. Mary’s
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, St. Mary’s 0
Ottawa-Glandorf (7-0, 3-0 WBL) - Goals: Clara Beach 2, Makenna Siefker, Alexa Fortman, Bri Douglass. Assists: Alexa Fortman. Saves: Abby Warnecke 4.
St. Mary’s (3-3, 2-1 WBL) - Saves: Ella Jacobs 9.
