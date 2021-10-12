OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf boosted its record to 7-1 in league matches as the Titans rolled past visiting Van Wert on Monday, 14-0.

Lily Haselman, Myka Aldrich and Bri Douglass tallied two goals apiece in the win for O-G.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 14, Van Wert 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (12-1, 7-1 WBL) - Goals: Lily Haselman 2, Myka Aldrich 2, Bri Douglass 2, Makenna Siefker, Ella Okuley, Clara Beach, Alexa Fortman, Carlie Brinkman, Lauren Siefker, Chloe Schroeder, Mackenzie Recker. Assists: Kaelyn Grothause 2, Makenna Siefker, Myka Aldrich, Bri Douglass, Chloe Schroeder.

Van Wert (1-11, 0-8 WBL) - No statistics

At Miller City

Miller City 1, Delphos St. John’s 1

Miller City (9-3-3) - Goals: Ava Rosengarten. Assists: Taylor Wilhelm

Delphos St. John’s (1-13-1) - No statistics

At Kalida

Kalida 3, Continental 2

Kalida (7-7-2, 3-0-1 PCL) - Goals: Livia Recker, Jordyn Vandemark, Audra Hovest. Assists: Kenzie Fortman 2, Audra Hovest. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 2. Shots on goal: Kalida 15

Continental (6-7-2, PCL 2-1-1) - Mya Bishop, Kayden Centers. Saves: Marisssa Becher 11. Shots on goal: 4

