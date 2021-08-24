LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center welcomed in Toledo Central Catholic to Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Stadium on Monday and played to a 0-0 draw in girls soccer action.

Tarryn Hollenbaugh and Marleigh Rego combined for 11 saves in the scoreless matchup for the Tigers.

At Liberty Center

Liberty Center 0,

Toledo Central Catholic 0

Liberty Center (0-0-1) — Shots: 9. Saves: Taryn Hollenbaugh 6, Marleigh Rego 5.

Toledo Central Catholic (0-2-1) — Shots: 12. Saves: 3.

At Otsego

Wauseon 10, Otsego 1

Wauseon (2-0) - Goals: Macy Gerig 4, Abby Smith, Aariyah Hallett, Teagan Rupp, Kasmyn Carroll, Rylee Vasvery, Kadence Carroll. Assists: Abby Smith, Rylee Vasvery, Teagan Rupp, Jane Richer, Macy Gerig, Ann Spieles.

Otsego (0-1) — No statistics.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments