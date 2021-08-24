LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center welcomed in Toledo Central Catholic to Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Stadium on Monday and played to a 0-0 draw in girls soccer action.
Tarryn Hollenbaugh and Marleigh Rego combined for 11 saves in the scoreless matchup for the Tigers.
At Liberty Center
Liberty Center 0,
Toledo Central Catholic 0
Liberty Center (0-0-1) — Shots: 9. Saves: Taryn Hollenbaugh 6, Marleigh Rego 5.
Toledo Central Catholic (0-2-1) — Shots: 12. Saves: 3.
At Otsego
Wauseon 10, Otsego 1
Wauseon (2-0) - Goals: Macy Gerig 4, Abby Smith, Aariyah Hallett, Teagan Rupp, Kasmyn Carroll, Rylee Vasvery, Kadence Carroll. Assists: Abby Smith, Rylee Vasvery, Teagan Rupp, Jane Richer, Macy Gerig, Ann Spieles.
Otsego (0-1) — No statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.