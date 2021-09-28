NAPOLEON — Bryan girls soccer improved to 11-0-0 with a 3-0 victory on the road against Napoleon on Monday.

Tabithah Taylor opened the scoring for the Golden Bears with a chip over the keeper on a pass from Ella Voigt. The second goal for Bryan wouldn’t come until 38 minutes in when Macy Burton found Ella Miller headed into halftime.

The third and final goal came from Taylor for his second goal on a through ball by Delilah Taylor.

At Napoleon

Bryan 3, Napoleon 0

Bryan (11-0-0) — Goals: Tabithah Taylor 2, Ella Miller. Assists: Ella Voigt, Macy Burton, Delilah Taylor. Saves: Calysta Wasson 2.

Napoleon (1-7-1) - No statistics

