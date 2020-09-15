Wayne Trace scored a win over Antwerp and Tinora in girls golf on Monday as the Raiders, got matching 43s from Kenadie Daeger and Chloe Parker at Pleasant Valley.

At Moose Landing, Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroeder fired a 35, but the Aces fell to Fairview.

At Pleasant Valley

Wayne Trace (179) – Kenadie Daeger 43, Chloe Parker 43, Emma Crosby 46, Alena Denny 47. Antwerp (232) – McCartnhey Lucas 47, Melanie Mills 52, Breanna Fulk 55, Isabelle Litzenberg 78. Tinora (248) – Rytlee Joost 55, Emma Luthi 59, Savahana Welling 61, Felicity Barker 73.

At Moose Landing

Fairview (205) – Lorelle Hetrick 48, Andrea Macsey 48, Emily Singer 51, Eva Wermer 58. Hicksville (219) – Kenzie Schroeder 43, Julia Garza 53, Tori Perna 60, Alyssa Seitz 63.

At Delphos Country Club

Patrick Henry (248) – Sydney Rohrs 53, Brandi Arnold 54, Makayla Updike 66, Alyssa Gebers 75. Ottoville (250) – Ally Honigford 45, Brooke Kortokrax 64, Lexi Honiford 66, Laura Kimmet 75.

