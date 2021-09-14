Wayne Trace, Antwerp and Tinora girls golf all competed in a tri-match at Auglaize on Monday with Wayne Trace being the only team that had a team score.
McCartney Lucas led the way in the meet with a 47 for Antwerp. Riley Daeger led Wayne Trace with a 49 and Rylee Joost led Tinora with a 59.
At Ironwood, Wauseon defeated NWOAL foe Delta handily in a dual match. Halle Frank of Wauseon and Kalleigh Mignin of Delta led the way in the meet with a 44.
At Eagle Rock
Wayne Trace (250) – Riley Daeger 49, Logen Bland 61, Brenna Parker 68, Keegan Hohman 72. Antwerp (no full team) – McCartney Lucas 47, Breanna Fulk 57, Bella Litzenberg 70. Tinora (no full team) – Rylee Joost 59, Maryann Meyer 69, Rose Billing 73.
At Ironwood
Wauseon (187) - Halle Frank 44, Jordan King 46, Ashley Fisher 50, Jaylee Perez 50. Delta (235) — Kalleigh Mignin 44, Layla Stickley 57, Abby Ford 64, Gabby Ford 70.
At Ironwood
Archbold (193) — Brayton Huffman 42, Carly Grime 47, Alli Bickel 51, Gabby Rodriguez 53; Liberty Center (266) — Riley Garretson 62, Audrey Bowers 64, Killian Garretson 70, Gwyn Murrey 70; Fairview (no team score) — Eva Wermer 50, Andrea Macsay 51, Jamie Reineck 58.
