OTTAWA — Hicksville, Ayersville and Fairview competed in a Green Meadows Conference tri-match on Monday with Hicksville being the only team that recorded a team score and seeing Kenzie Schroeder shoot the low-score of the meet at 86.
The Aces' score was 419 with Julia Garza also shooting under 100 for them with a 96. Garza was third individually
Autumn Osborne of Ayersville was second as an individual, shooting a 93 on the day.
At Moose Landing
Hicksville (419) - Kenzie Schroeder 86, Julia Garza 96, Tori Perna 117, Alyssa Seitz 120. Ayersville (No team score) - Autumn Osborne 93, Ava Stark 105, Avery Jones 140. Fairview (No team score) - MaKeegan Bailey 128, Courtney Bennett 147, Abri Elson 153.
At Pike Run
Archbold (194) - Carley Grime 45, Brayton Huffman 45, Aniyah Copeland 51, Gabby Rodriguez 53; Patrick Henry (217) - Kasey Nelson 51, Katie Johnson 54, Aly Gebers 55, Maya Lirot 57; Miller City (226) - Chelsea Erford 45, Anna Keeler 48, Kiana Gable 66, Steph Berger 67.
At Willow Bend
Antwerp (242) - McCartney Lucas 49, Melanie Mills 57, Isabelle Litzenberg 66, Jill Magoulas 70, Kahlea Shock 70; Lincolnview (247) - Liz Phillips 56, Paige Dunn 60, Morgan Anspach 63, Sydney King 68.
At Delphos Country Club
Wayne Trace (208) - Kristin Wannemacher 50, Riley Daeger 52, Anna Miller 53, Brenna Parker 53; Delphos Jefferson (244) - Zada Grogg 59, Caitlin Jettinghoff 60, Chloe Kroeger 61, Rachel Ryan 64, Avery Eickholt 64; Ottoville (263) - Lexi Honigford 50, Rachel Steffan 63, Georgia Schnipke 75, Kylie Edelbrock 75.
