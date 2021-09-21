The Defiance girls golf team finished eight shots behind winner Hicksville to take third in a four-way match with the Aces, Bulldogs, Edgerton and Tinora.

Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroeder won medalist honors with a 39. Her teammate Julia Garza finished third with a 43.

Mallory Weaver of Defiance took second with a 42. Tinora’s Rylee Joost of Tinora and Emily Wahl of Defiance tied for fourth with a 47.

Next up for the Bulldogs girls is the Wayne Trace Invite that will have eight schools at Pleasant Valley Golf Course.

At Auglaize

Hicksville (190) - Kenzie Schroeder 39, Julia Garza 43, Tori Perna 52, MaKeegan Bailey 56. Edgerton (192) - Brianna Walkup 46, Ashlyn Sleesman 48, Lola Giesige 49, Breana Reliford 49. Defiance (198) - Mallory Weaver 42, Emily Wahl 47, Kennedy Zeller 52, Ayvah Cullen 57. Tinora (No team score) - Rylee Joost 47, Maryann Meyer 65.

