VAN WERT — The Fairview girls golf team put together three double-digit rounds to outlast the field in the Lincolnview Lancer Invitational on Monday at Willow Bend Country Club.
Lorelle Hetrick’s round of 92 was tops for the Apaches while Eva Wermer and Andrea Macsay both shot 97 to help lift the Black and Gold to the team win.
Mallory Weaver shot the best round of the day with a medalist effort of 82 for runner-up Defiance while Emily Wahl was fourth overall with a 96.
Lincolnview Lancer Invitational
At Willow Bend
Fairview (413) - Lorelle Hetrick 92, Eva Wermer 97, Andrea Macsay 97, Jamie Reineck 127; Defiance (434) — Mallory Weaver 82, Emily Wahl 96, Kennedy Zeller 113, Kirsten Johnson 145; Celina (490); Wayne Trace (498) — Riley Daeger 107, Kristin Wannemacher 116, Keegan Hohman 134, Rylee Miller 141; Lincolnview (523); Antwerp (no team score) — McCartney Lucas 98, Breanna Fulk 132, Bella Litzenberg 146.
Sylvania Northview Invitational
At Eagles Landing
Sylvania Southview (380); Perrysburg (383); Anthony Wayne (391); Toledo Whitmer (418); Sylvania Northview (430); Archbold (455) — Brayton Hoffman 101, Carly Grime 105, Gabby Rodriguez 123, Alli Bickel 126; Bowling Green (457); Springfield (481).
At Stone Ridge
Otsego (205) — Elizabeth Jackson 45, Summer Berry 46, Evelyn Hartman 55, Summer Lehsten 59; Patrick Henry (276) — Kasey Nelson 51, Aly Gebers 65, Maddi Latta 78, Katie Johnson 82.
