WOODBURN, Ind. — Edgerton defeated Wayne Trace 196-234 in girls golf action Monday afternoon at Pond-a-River Golf Course here. Three individuals from Antwerp also competed, with McCartney Lucas taking medalist honors with a round of 40.

Edgerton was led by Ashlyn Sleesman and Gretta Brown, who each shot a 47, while Kristin Wannemacher paced Wayne Trace with a score of 51.

At Pond-a-River

Edgerton (196) – Ashlyn Sleesman 47, Gretta Brown 47, Lola Giesige 51, Charlotte Blaylock 51. Wayne Trace (234) – Kristin Wannemacher 51, Anna Miller 53, Rylee Miller 62, Brenna Parker 68. Antwerp (no team score) – McCartney Lucas 40, Bella Litzenberg 60, Breanna Fulk 62.

