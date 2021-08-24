Defiance put together a solid scorecard as the Bulldogs downed rival Napoleon on the back nine at Eagle Rock Golf Club on a sweltering Monday afternoon.
Mallory Weaver earned medalist honors with a round of 43 for the Bulldogs, with Emily Wahl and Kennedy Zeller shooting 54 and 57, respectively. Junior Kirsten Johnston rounded out the DHS scoring with a 62 while Brooke Davis shot 75 in her first-ever golf match.
Reese Kleck’s 53 paced Napoleon while Regan Badenhop shot 57.
At Eagle Rock
Defiance (216) — Mallory Weaver 43, Emily Wahl 54, Kennedy Zeller 57, Kirsten Johnston 62. Napoleon (242) — Reese Kleck 53, Regan Badenhop 57, Avery Badenhop 66, Cierra Cruz 66.
At Pleasant Valley
Wayne Trace (236) — Kristin Wannemacher 55, Riley Daeger 56, Anna Miller 57, Brenna Parker 68; Delphos Jefferson (253) — Chloe Kroeger 56, Zada Brogg 59, Rachel Ryan 69, Caitlin Jettinghoff 69.
At Pond-A-River
Lincolnview (231) — Zoe Tracy 42, Liz Phillips 54, Paige Dunn 65, Sydney King 70; Antwerp (no team score) — McCartney Lucas 40, Melanie Mills 48, Breanna Fulk 50.
At Woodlawn
Wauseon (188) — Halle Frank 41, Calaway Gerken 47, Jordan King 48, Ashley Fisher 52. Evergreen (251) — Chloe Creque 49, Emma Vaculik 60, Rachel Huffman 70, Ashton Lutrell 72, Sammy Miller 72. Rossford (NTS).
At Pike Run
Archbold (218) - Brayton Huffman 46, Carly Grime 50 Alli Bickel 54, Aniyah Copeland 68. Patrick Henry (259) — Kasey Nelson 50, Alyssa Gebers 61, Madi Latta 73, Katie Johnson 75. Miller City (NTS) — Chelsea Erford 44, Anna Keeler 67, Marissa Carr 74.
