Defiance bested Hicksville by a stroke in a girls golf quad meet with Edgerton and Tinora Monday at Eagle Rock.

Mallory Weaver led the Bulldogs with a 50. Aubrey Bujalski and Kennedy Zeller each shot 52s and Emily Wahl followed with a 53.

Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroeder took home medalist honors with a 44.

At Eagle Rock

Defiance (207) – Mallory Weaver 50, Aubrey Bujalski 52, Kennedy Zeller 52, Emily Wahl 53. Hicksville (208) – Kenzie Schroeder 44, Morgan Fogle 50, Leah Seltz 57, Julia Garza 57. Edgerton (218) – Breana Reliford 50, Lola Giesige 52, Ashlyn Sleesman 58, Brianna Walkup 58. Tinora (242) – Rylee Joost 51, Savannah Welling 60, Felicity Barker 63, Zoe Gomez 68.

At Woodlawn

Evergreen (206) – Chloe Creque 48, Allie Herr 49, Josa Beatty 53, Lila Johnson 56; Patrick Henry (242) – Sydney Rohrs 52, Brandi Arnold 57, Makayla Updike 58, Alyssa Gebers 75.

