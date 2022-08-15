ARLINGTON — Defiance, Ayersville, Napoleon and Archbold girls golf all competed in the Findlay Trojan Invite at Sycamore Sprints today with the Blue Streaks being the top placers in sixth.
Archbold were led by Brayton Huffman (87) and Carly Grime (89) who led the Blue Streaks to a score of 379. Perrysburg won the event with a 334 and saw Sydney Deal win medalist honors by 11 shots with a 69.
Ayersville’s Autumn Osborne was the highest individual sorer from the area schools as she tied for sixth with an 85. The Pilots did not have four golfers at the event so they didn’t record a team score.
Napoleon finished ninth with a score of 431 and were led by Reese Kleck’s 93. Defiance was 10th with a 447 and saw Ayvah Cullen and Payton Tracy each shoot a 104 to lead the Bulldogs. The 104 for Tracy is a career-low score.
At Sycamore Springs
Perrysburg (344); Findlay (348); Lexington (351); Van Buren (353); Ashland (367); Archbold (379) — Brayton Huffman 87, Carly Grime 89, Aniyah Copeland 100, Gabby Rodriguez 103; Coldwater (408); Margaretta (416); Napoleon (431) — Reese Kleck 93, Sydney Bechtel 107, Kamryn Chafee 114, Cierra Cruz 117; Defiance (447) - Ayvah Cullen 104, Payton Tracy 104, Kirsten Johnson 118, Kaylee Harsha 121; Tiffin Columbian (515); Ayersville (No team score) - Autumn Osborne 85.
At Hickory Sticks
Patrick Henry (221) - Kasey Nelson 43, Aly Gerbers 51, Maya Lirot 62, Maddi Latta 65. Crestview (248) - Elizabeth Gent 48, Mattie Leppard 66, Ashley Motycha 66, Cameron Sinn 68.
At Oaks Golf Course
Lima Shawnee (202) — Haylee Wurm 37, Kallie McKinley 44, Kaley Cottrell 53, Kylie Larimore 63; Wayne Trace (212) — Anna Miller 50, Rylee Daeger 53, Kristin Wannemacher 54, Raegan McGarvey 55; Lincolnview (240) — Zoey Tracy 52, Liz Phillips 58, Paige Dunn 58, Morgan Anspach 72.
