WAUSEON — Archbold girls golf shot a 242 to overcome Delta in a Monday girls golf NWOAL dual.

Three different golfers earned medalist honors as Alli Bickel and Aniyah Copeland of Archbold shot a 59 while Layla Stickley of Delta shot the same score.

Archbold’s Gabby Rodriguez shot a 61 to come in fourth in the match.

At Ironwood

Archbold (242) - Alli Bickel 59, Aniyah Copeland 59, Gabby Rodriguez 61, Bella Chapa 63. Delta (260) - Layla Stickley 59, Kalleigh Mignin 66, Abby Ford 66, Gabby Ford 69.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments