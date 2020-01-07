CONTINENTAL - Crestview held Continental to nine points in the first half, one in the second quarter, as the Knights came to Continental and defeated the Pirates 55-36 in non-league girls basketball on Monday night.

Addy Armey led Continental (6-6) with 12 points. Kerri Prowant added 11 for Continental.

CRESTVIEW (55) - Grace 4; B. Gregory 16; Etzler 4; L. Gregory 14; McRoy 2; Hammons 6; Cunningham 9.

CONTINENTAL (36) - Armey 12; Prowant 11; Hoeffel 7; Etter 5; Potts 1; Keller 0.

Three-point goals: Crestview - B. Gregory 2, L. Gregory, Cunningham. Continental - Prowant, Etter.

Crestview 18 14 8 15 - 55

Continental 8 1 13 14 - 36

