CONTINENTAL - Crestview held Continental to nine points in the first half, one in the second quarter, as the Knights came to Continental and defeated the Pirates 55-36 in non-league girls basketball on Monday night.
Addy Armey led Continental (6-6) with 12 points. Kerri Prowant added 11 for Continental.
CRESTVIEW (55) - Grace 4; B. Gregory 16; Etzler 4; L. Gregory 14; McRoy 2; Hammons 6; Cunningham 9.
CONTINENTAL (36) - Armey 12; Prowant 11; Hoeffel 7; Etter 5; Potts 1; Keller 0.
Three-point goals: Crestview - B. Gregory 2, L. Gregory, Cunningham. Continental - Prowant, Etter.
Crestview 18 14 8 15 - 55
Continental 8 1 13 14 - 36
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.