Queen of the Palms
Tournament
Evergreen 37, Estero, Fla. 21
NAPLES, Fla. — Evergreen defeated Estero (Fla.) Monday afternoon 37-21 to take third place in the Queen of the Palms tournament in Florida.
Bekah Bowser led the Vikings (6-4) with 14 points.
EVERGREEN (37) – Ni. Brand 2; VanOstrand 3; Peluso 3; Woodring 5; Bowser 14; Radel 6; Na. Brand 0; Keifer 0; Lumbrezer 4. Totals 15-1-37.
ESTERO (21) – Mackle 7; Garcia 5; Dumas 4; Beasely 3; Harty 2. Totals 8-1-21.
Three-point goals: Evergreen – Bowser 4, Peluso, Woodring. Estero – Mackle, Garcia, Dumas, Beasely.
Evergreen 4 17 5 11 – 37
Estero, Fla. 8 4 0 9 – 21
Continental 45,
Cory-Rawson 42
RAWSON — Continental was able to take a 23-15 halftime lead on Cory-Rawson and hang on to beat the Hornets 45-42 in non-league action.
Cate Etter led the Pirates (6-4) with 13 points. Addy Armey added 11.
CONTINENTAL (45) - Armey 11; Prowant 7; Hoeffel 5; Etter 13; Potts 4; Keller 5. Totals 17-9-45.
CORY-RAWSON (42) - Chisholm 16; Casecaden 2; Roth 9; Reese 3; Vekaryasz 7; McVetta 5. Totals 14-9-42.
Three-point goals: Continental — Armey 2. Cory-Rawson — Chisholm 4, Roth.
Continental 13 10 9 13 — 45
Cory-Rawson 5 10 14 13 — 42
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.