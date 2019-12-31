Queen of the Palms

Tournament

Evergreen 37, Estero, Fla. 21

NAPLES, Fla. — Evergreen defeated Estero (Fla.) Monday afternoon 37-21 to take third place in the Queen of the Palms tournament in Florida.

Bekah Bowser led the Vikings (6-4) with 14 points.

EVERGREEN (37) – Ni. Brand 2; VanOstrand 3; Peluso 3; Woodring 5; Bowser 14; Radel 6; Na. Brand 0; Keifer 0; Lumbrezer 4. Totals 15-1-37.

ESTERO (21) – Mackle 7; Garcia 5; Dumas 4; Beasely 3; Harty 2. Totals 8-1-21.

Three-point goals: Evergreen – Bowser 4, Peluso, Woodring. Estero – Mackle, Garcia, Dumas, Beasely.

Evergreen 4 17 5 11 – 37

Estero, Fla. 8 4 0 9 – 21

Continental 45,

Cory-Rawson 42

RAWSON — Continental was able to take a 23-15 halftime lead on Cory-Rawson and hang on to beat the Hornets 45-42 in non-league action.

Cate Etter led the Pirates (6-4) with 13 points. Addy Armey added 11.

CONTINENTAL (45) - Armey 11; Prowant 7; Hoeffel 5; Etter 13; Potts 4; Keller 5. Totals 17-9-45.

CORY-RAWSON (42) - Chisholm 16; Casecaden 2; Roth 9; Reese 3; Vekaryasz 7; McVetta 5. Totals 14-9-42.

Three-point goals: Continental — Armey 2. Cory-Rawson — Chisholm 4, Roth.

Continental 13 10 9 13 — 45

Cory-Rawson 5 10 14 13 — 42

