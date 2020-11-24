ANTWERP — Antwerp stayed in front most of the game and opened the season with a 36-30 win at home over Edon.

Asti Coppes who led the Lady Archers with 12 points, scored seven in the opening frame when Antwerp took a 9-5 lead.

Ashley Kaylor paced Edon (0-2) with 10 points.

EDON (30) - Towers 6, Mitchell 2, Bignell 2, Briner 2, Hickman 0, Heinze 0, Kiess 1, As. Kaylor 10, Al. Kaylor 7. Totals 13-3-30.

ANTWERP (36) - Miller 0, Reinhart 2, Coppes 12, Recker 6, Reinhart 2, Schuette 5, McMichael 0, Jewell 2, Brewer 8. Totals 11-12-36.

Three-point goals: Edon — Towers. Edon — Coppes, Schuette.

Edon 5 11 6 8 — 30

Antwerp 9 8 7 12 — 36

Hilltop 44, Lib. Center 36

WEST UNITY — Leanna Baker led Hilltop with 12 points as the Lady Cadets started the 2020-21 season with a 44-36 win at home over Liberty Center.

Seven players scored in the win for Hilltop, who outscored the visiting Lady Tigers 27-18 in the second half.

Cassidy Chapa paced Liberty Center (0-1) with 10 points.

LIBERTY CENTER (36) - Krugh 3, K. Mohler 2, Long 4, Chapa 10, Graber 5, Jones 8, Engler 3, Giesige 1. Totals 10-14-36.

HILLTOP (44) - La. Baker 6, Brenner 9, Bailey 2, Barnum 5, Connolly 4, Le. Baker 12, Maddox 6. Totals 13-12-44.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Krugh, Graber. Hilltop — Le. Baker 2, Brenner 2, Barnum, Maddox.

Liberty Center 10 8 4 14 — 36

Hilltop 5 12 13 14 — 44

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments