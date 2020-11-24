ANTWERP — Antwerp stayed in front most of the game and opened the season with a 36-30 win at home over Edon.
Asti Coppes who led the Lady Archers with 12 points, scored seven in the opening frame when Antwerp took a 9-5 lead.
Ashley Kaylor paced Edon (0-2) with 10 points.
EDON (30) - Towers 6, Mitchell 2, Bignell 2, Briner 2, Hickman 0, Heinze 0, Kiess 1, As. Kaylor 10, Al. Kaylor 7. Totals 13-3-30.
ANTWERP (36) - Miller 0, Reinhart 2, Coppes 12, Recker 6, Reinhart 2, Schuette 5, McMichael 0, Jewell 2, Brewer 8. Totals 11-12-36.
Three-point goals: Edon — Towers. Edon — Coppes, Schuette.
Edon 5 11 6 8 — 30
Antwerp 9 8 7 12 — 36
Hilltop 44, Lib. Center 36
WEST UNITY — Leanna Baker led Hilltop with 12 points as the Lady Cadets started the 2020-21 season with a 44-36 win at home over Liberty Center.
Seven players scored in the win for Hilltop, who outscored the visiting Lady Tigers 27-18 in the second half.
Cassidy Chapa paced Liberty Center (0-1) with 10 points.
LIBERTY CENTER (36) - Krugh 3, K. Mohler 2, Long 4, Chapa 10, Graber 5, Jones 8, Engler 3, Giesige 1. Totals 10-14-36.
HILLTOP (44) - La. Baker 6, Brenner 9, Bailey 2, Barnum 5, Connolly 4, Le. Baker 12, Maddox 6. Totals 13-12-44.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Krugh, Graber. Hilltop — Le. Baker 2, Brenner 2, Barnum, Maddox.
Liberty Center 10 8 4 14 — 36
Hilltop 5 12 13 14 — 44
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.