Wayne Trace 36, Lima CC 20

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace snapped a five-game losing streak, out-scoring visiting Lima Central Catholic 25-11 in the second half for a 36-20 victory.

Rachel Stoller racked up 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals in the win for the Raiders (5-6), which forced 22 Thunderbird turnovers.

Olivia Stolly paced LCC (4-9) with 10 points.

LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC (20) — Frankhouser 0; Young 2; Morrisey 0; Helmig 0; Mulcahy 6; Moreno 0; Stolly 10; Cox 0; Wannemacher 2. Totals 8-38 2-3 20.

WAYNE TRACE (36) — Troth 7; Moore 2; Whitman 0; Miller 4; Myers 1; Graham 3; R. Stoller 17; Sinn 0; Zartman 2; K. Stoller 0. Totals 14-51 7-11 36.

Three-point goals: Lima CC 2-14 (Mulcahy 2), Wayne Trace 1-12 (Troth). Rebounds: Lima CC 34 (Frankhouser 7), Wayne Trace 34 (Troth 9). Turnovers: Lima CC 22, Wayne Trace 11.

Lima CC 9 0 5 6 — 20

Wayne Trace 2 9 16 9 — 36

Swanton 48, Cardinal Stritch 34

SWANTON — Swanton had three players reach double figures as the Bulldogs picked up a 48-34 home win over winless Cardinal Stritch.

Emma Crow’s 14 points led the ledger for Swanton (8-5) while Jayden Hendricks and Trista Eitniear netted 13 and 10 markers, respectively.

Linnea Hughes’ 12 points were tops for the Cardinals (0-7).

CARDINAL STRITCH (34) — Hughes 12; Garman 5; Castillo 3; Payeff 0; Kinnie 0; Price 0; Simpson 0; Hugill 0; Brown 8; Quiroga 6. Totals 14-2-34.

SWANTON (48) — Crow 14; Sullivan 0; Hendricks 13; Floyd 5; Keating 3; Pettit 0; Eitniear 10; Pelland 3; Fagerman 0. Totals 19-5-48.

Three-point goals: Cardinal Stritch — Hughes 2, Garman, Castillo. Swanton — Crow 2, Floyd, Keating, Pelland. Turnovers: Cardinal Stritch 21, Swanton 14.

C. Stritch 7 9 10 8 — 34

Swanton 9 17 8 14 — 48

