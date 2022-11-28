TINORA — Tinora girls basketball picked up their first win of the season as senior Liv Mueller dropped 21 points and five threes in a 56-46 home victory over Hilltop.
Mueller led the Rams (1-2) in scoring on the night while sisters Nova and Karli Okuley added 12 and 13 points respectively.
Hilltop (1-2) saw sophomore post Libbie Baker notch a game-high 28 points. Ten of those points came from the charity stripe. Mia Hancock was second on the team with nine points, all coming from distance.
HILLTOP (46) — Brown 2; Dickinson 3; Routt 0; Baker 28; Van Arsdalen 0; Bailey 4; Hancock 9.
TINORA (56) — Sines 1; Harr 2; Lee 2; Nagel 3; N. Okuley 12; Mueller 21; Schaffner 2; K. Okuley 13.
Three-point goals: Hilltop — Hancock 3, Tinora — Mueller 5, N. Okuley.
Hilltop 12 9 12 13 — 46
Tinora 17 11 17 11 — 56
Reserves: Tinora 53-10.
Lima Bath 65, Paulding 9
LIMA — Lima Bath put the clamps down defensively against visiting Paulding, defeating the Panthers 65-9.
Makayla Suffel’s five points led the ledger for the Panthers (0-1), which trailed 28-5 after the first quarter.
PAULDING (9) — Suffel 5; B. Bakle 2; Kuckuck 2. Totals 3-2-9.
LIMA BATH (65) — E. Oliver 22; Foust 12; R. Clark 10; A. Oliver 8; F. Clark 8; Sheridan 3; McDermott 2. Totals 27-4-65.
Three-point goals: Paulding — Suffel. Lima Bath — E. Oliver 3, F. Clark 2, Sheridan, R. Clark.
Paulding 5 2 0 2 — 9
Lima Bath 28 18 13 6 — 65
Swanton 50, Fayette 39
FAYETTE — Swanton held Fayette scoreless in the first quarter, holding off a late charge in a 50-39 victory.
Alaina Pelland led the way for the Bulldogs (3-0) with 14 points.
Fayette (3-0) had two players in double figures as Demi Storrs led the team with 12 points. Hannah Kovar chipped in 11 points.
SWANTON (50) — Crow 9; Shinaver 0; Finfera 2; Gowing 2; Nelson 1; Floyd 6; Yager 3; Manning 6; Pelland 14; Haselman 7. Totals 17-13-50.
FAYETTE (39) — Sinks 0; Storrs 12; Mitchell 0; Kovar 11; Powers 8; Gorsuch 0; Brown 0; K. Storrs 2; Ramay 0; Silwinski 1; Schang 5. Totals 10-15-39.
Three-point goals: Swanton — Crow, Yeager, Manning, Fayette — D. Storrs 2, Kovar, Powers. Turnovers: Swanton 14, Fayette 26.
Swanton 10 16 7 17 — 50
Fayette 0 15 14 10 — 39
Fremont (Ind.) 49, Edon 31
EDON — Despite just a five-point halftime deficit Edon girls basketball saw a home contest slip away to Fremont as the Bombers fell 49-31.
Fremont (2-6) led just 23-18 at halftime but a dominant second half that saw them outscore Edon (2-2) 26-13 allowed the Eagles to pull away.
The Bombers were led by Natalie Wofford’s nine points in the game while Addison Briner poured in nine. Fremont saw Natalie Gochenhour score 16 on a 8-of-10 shooting night at the free throw line.
FREMONT (49) - Parnin 3; Parr 14; Gochenour 16; Hilvers 1; Moss 6; Goetz 9; Cain 0; Curey 0. Totals: 16-0-17 49.
EDON (31) - Wofford 10; Ge. Ripke 0; Craven 0; Briner 9; Derck 6; Hickman 2; Gr. Ripke 0; Rombouts 2; Gearig 2. Totals: 13-0-5 31.
Three-point goals: Fremont - None, Edon - None. Turnovers: Fremont 6, Edon 13.
Fremont 12 11 16 10 - 49
Edon 10 8 10 3 - 31
Delta 48, Lake 40
MILLBURY — Delta outscored Lake across each of the final three quarters to down the Flyers, 48-40.
Grace Munger hit eight buckets for a team-best 16 points for the Panthers (2-0). Khloe Weber, Sophia Burres and Abbey Todd each scored seven points, with 19 of the 21 combined points coming in the second half.
DELTA (48) — Weber 7; Munger 16; Turi 0; Burres 7; Friess 5; Sprow 2; Lamb 2; Smith 2; Todd 7. Totals 19-9-48.
LAKE (40) — Materni 5; Longoria 6; Christ 2; Enright 6; Staczek 19; Garcia 2. Totals 17-2-40.
Three-point goals: Delta — Todd. Lake — Longoria 2, Materni, Staczek.
Delta 8 9 15 16 — 48
Lake 9 2 14 15 — 40
Cory-Rawson 49, Miller City 37
MT. CORY — Miller City was held to six first-half points in a 49-37 loss at Cory-Rawson.
Grace Pfau hit three longballs to lead the Wildcats (1-1) with nine points while Hailey Warnimont had five points and 11 rebounds.
MILLER CITY (37) — C. Erford 1; Wenzinger 1; Ruck 6; Schnipke 6; Warnimont 5; Reyna 4; G. Pfau 9; A. Pfau 5. Totals 14-57 5-9 37.
CORY-RAWSON (49) — Bixler 4; Kempf 5; Reese 2; C. McVetta 12; M. McVetta 4; P. McVetta 9; Gillfillan 14. Totals 22-4-49.
Three-point goals: Miller City 4-15 (G. Pfau 3, A. Pfau), Cory-Rawson — C. McVetta. Rebounds: Miller City 33 (Warnimont 11). Turnovers: Miller City 18.
Miller City 2 4 15 16 — 37
Cory-Rawson 14 7 14 14 — 49
Reserves: Miller City, 41-8.
