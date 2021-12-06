In the first semifinal of the Defiance Physical Therapy Classic at Defiance High School on Monday, Archbold was able to overcome Ayersville 42-30 to advance to tomorrow night’s final.
The Bluestreaks controlled the game the entire way leading 21-9 at halftime before closing things out in the second half.
Archbold’s Addi Ziegler led all scorers with 16 including three from long distance. Sophie Rupp was right behind her with nine.
For the Pilots, 6-foot sophomore Taylor Craft led the way with eight points. Senior Maci Froelich had six.
The Bluestreaks will play Tinora tomorrow night in the final as the Rams took down Defiance 61-51 in the second semifinal of the night.
Tinora (5-1) was led by their 26-point third quarter and 13 points from both Nova Okuley and Anna Gray. Okuley sank three three-pointers on the night to help them to victory. Liv Mueller led the Rams in rebounding with six boards while also adding nine points.
The Bulldogs (0-4) were led by Mira Horvath and Kinley Maynard who both had 17 points. Elizabeth Hoffman led the team in rebounding with four points and eight rebounds.
Defiance will take on Ayersville tomorrow night as well in the consolation match at 6 p.m. with the championship following.
Archbold 42, Ayersville 30
ARCHBOLD (42) — Ziegler 16; Rupp 9; McQuade 5; Moyer 5; Grime 3; Hostelter 2; Phillips 2; Mello 0; Rodriguez 0. Totals: 8-4-14-42
AYERSVILLE (30) — Craft 8; Froelich 6; Sheets 5; Schindler 5; Dockery 4; McGuire 2; Okuley 0. Totals: 11-2-2-30.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Ziegler 3, Rupp. Ayersville — Sheets, Dockery. Turnovers: Ayersville 14, Archbold 10.
Archbold 9 13 8 12 — 42
Ayersville 4 5 13 8 — 30
Tinora 61, Defiance 51
TINORA (61) — N. Okuley 13; Gray 13; Harr 11; Mueller 9; K. Okuley 6; Frazer 5; Lee 4.
DEFIANCE (51) — Horvath 17; Maynard 17; Moats 8; Hoffman 4; Harrison 3; Bloomfield 2.
Three-point goals: Tinora — N. Okuley 3; Gray 2; Mueller. Defiance — Harrison. Rebounds: Defiance 30 (Hoffman 8), Tinora 24 (Mueller 6). Turnovers: Defiance 25, Tinora 18.
Tinora 10 16 26 9 — 61
Defiance 12 12 14 13 — 51
Hicksville 45, Hilltop 33
HICKSVILLE — Molly Crall tallied 17 points, 14 rebounds and three assists to lead the charge for Hicksville as the Aces downed visiting Hilltop, 45-33.
Lindsay Bergman put up 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals to help the cause for the Aces (3-2), which were playing without leading scorer Kenzie Schroeder.
Mia Hancock’s 10 points led the ledger for the Cadets (2-4), which were out-rebounded 31-23.
HILLTOP (33) — Martin 2; Wiley 0; La. Baker 0; Li. Baker 6; Jones 0; Bailey 3; Hancock 10; Connolly 6; Le. Baker 6. Totals 13-4-33.
HICKSVILLE (45) — Slattery 8; Seitz 0; Neidhardt 0; Smith 6; Bergman 14; Crall 17; Vasquez 0; Perna 0. Totals 15-12-45.
Three-point goals: Hilltop — Hancock 2, Bailey. Hicksville — Crall 2, Slattery. Rebounds: Hilltop 23 (Li. Baker 7), Hicksville 31 (Crall 14). Turnovers: Hilltop 23, Hicksville 20.
Hilltop 6 9 8 10 — 33
Hicksville 17 7 10 11 — 45
Reserves: Hicksville, 21-15.
Wauseon 68, Fairview 53
SHERWOOD — Wauseon pulled away with a 25-12 edge in the second quarter and didn’t trail again as the Tribe downed rival Fairview, 68-53.
Marisa Seiler racked up 24 points to lead the way for the Indians (4-0). Autumn Pelok added 18 markers while Kadence Carroll hit four treys for 12 points.
Carrie Zeedyk stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals as the lone player in double figures for the Apaches (2-3).
WAUSEON (68) — Stasa 4; Tester 0; Au. Pelok 18; Rodriguez 2; Seiler 24; Ehrsam 2; Carroll 12; Av. Pelok 2; Meyer 4. Totals 26-10-68.
FAIRVIEW (53) — K. Zeedyk 8; Singer 4; C. Zeedyk 21; Crites 8; Rhodes 5; Hammer 7. Totals 23-3-53.
Three-point goals: Wauseon — Carroll 4, Au. Pelok, Seiler. Fairview — C. Zeedyk 3, Hammer.
Wauseon 17 25 13 13 — 68
Fairview 20 12 14 7 — 53
Bryan 63, Edgerton 11
BRYAN — Bryan forced Edgerton into 37 turnovers as the Golden Bears picked up a convincing 63-11 victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
Ella Rau’s 14 points and four 3-pointers led three players in double figures for Bryan (5-1) while Addie Arnold hit three treys with 13 points while Kailee Thiel netted 10 markers.
Five different players had a bucket for Edgerton (1-5).
EDGERTON (11) — Wickerham 0; Ritter 2; Gerschutz 0; Smith 2; Cape 2; Rudersdorf 1; Stark 2; Warner 0; Schroeder 2; Fort 0. Totals 5-1-11.
BRYAN (63) - D. Taylor 8; Thiel 10; Voigt 6; Miller 0; Grothaus 7; B. Taylor 0; Rau 14; Smith 0; Murphy 3; Arnold 13; Langenderfer 2; Wasson 0; Brown 0. Totals 25-4-63.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — none. Bryan — Rau 4, Arnold 3, Voigt, Grothaus. Turnovers: Edgerton 37, Bryan 8.
Edgerton 4 2 1 4 — 11
Bryan 26 10 12 15 — 63
Lima Bath 43, Paulding 32
LIMA — Paulding girls basketball dropped their fifth game of the season with a loss to Lima Bath 43-32.
The Panthers (0-5), failed to score in the first quarter and could not dig themselves out of the hole. Janae Pease led them with 15 points while Audrey Giesige added 10.
Lima Bath (4-1) was led by Ava Craddock who had 20 points and Claire Foust who had 16.
PAULDING (32) — Pease 14; Giesige 10; Schweller 6; Barton 2.
LIMA BATH (43) — Craddock 20; Foust 16; Oliver 4; Clark 3.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Pease, Giesige. Bath - Craddock 2, Clark.
Paulding 0 9 11 12 — 32
Bath 10 15 15 3 — 43
Reserves: Paulding 33, Bath 6.
Delta 37, Pettisville 34
PETTISVILLE — Delta got back on the winning track, edging out host Pettisville 37-34.
Grace Munger’s nine points on three longballs led a balanced tally for the Panthers (2-4), which outscored the Blackbirds 28-14 in the second half.
Ellie Grieser led all scorers in the loss for Pettisville (1-5).
DELTA (37) — Weber 7; Munger 9; Burres 8; Irelan 2; Friess 0; Haas 8; Sprow 0; Smith 3. Totals 12-9-37.
PETTISVILLE (34) — Grieser 14; Klopfenstein 4; Grimm 5; Plank 0; King 3; Beck 2; Crawford 6. Totals 14-3-34.
Three-point goals: Delta — Munger 3, Weber. Pettisville — Grieser 2, King.
Delta 7 2 14 14 — 37
Pettisville 11 9 6 8 — 34
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.