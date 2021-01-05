SHERWOOD – Helped out by 18-of-22 shooting from the free throw line, Toledo Christian made the trip to Fairview and came away with a 71-60 win over the Apaches on Monday.
Four starters all finished in double figures for the Eagles (4-2), led by 16 points from Mackenzie Royal-Davis. Madison Royal-Davis and Jacquelyn Norman each added 13 points and Cat Jones chipped in 12 points.
Kaylona Butler came off the bench and added 10 points for the Eagles.
Kelly Crites led the Apaches (8-2) with 16 points. Kiersten Cine and Paige Ricica each chipped in 10 points.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (71) – Beard 2; Butler 10; Mad. Royal-Davis 13; Norman 13; Jones 12; Mac. Royal-Davis 16; Rosales 2; Wensink 3. Totals 24-18-71.
FAIRVIEW (60) – C. Zeedyk 9; Mavis 3; Smith 5; Crites 16; Rhodes 7; Cline 10; O. Ricica 0; P. Ricica 10. Totals 17-19-60.
Three-point goals: Toledo Christian – Butler 2, Mad. Royal-Davis, Mac. Royal-Davis, Wensink. Fairview – Crites 2, Cline 2, C. Zeedyk, Smith, P. Ricica.
Toledo Christian 19 21 10 21 — 71
Fairview 12 13 21 14 — 60
Lib. Center 38, Otsego 19
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center held Otsego to just four points in the second half, doubling up the Knights in a 38-19 win.
Cassidy Chapa led Liberty Center (9-1) with 12 points.
Paige Varner paced the Knights (2-6) with 13 points.
OTSEGO (19) - Feehan 1; Roberts 3; Varner 13; Genson 2. Totals 7-4-19.
LIBERTY CENTER (38) - Armey 4; Mohler 2; Long 1; Chapa 12; Graber 7; Giesige 2; Herrick 3; Gray 3; Barrett 4. Totals 14-7-38.
Three-point goals: Otsego — Varner. Liberty Center — Graber 2, Gray.
Otsego 6 9 0 4 — 19
Liberty Center 8 11 8 11 — 38
Reserves: Liberty Center, 52-17.
Crestview 54, Continental 18
CONVOY – Olivia Cunningham went for 16 points as Crestview won at home against Continental, 54-18.
The Knights (7-1) led 15-6 after one period and 31-11 at the half.
Bryn Tegenkamp and Tygre Troyer each netted five points to pace the Pirates (3-8).
CONTINENTAL (18) – Tegenkamp 5; Troyer 5; Etter 4; Burke 4; Armey 0; Potts 0; Knowles 0; Prowant 0. Totals 7-3-18.
CRESTVIEW (54) – Cunningham 16; B. Gregory 9; C. Gregory 8; K. Etzler 6; McCoy 5; M. Etzler 4; Putnam 4; Greulach 2; Hammons 0; Grace 0; Longstreth 0; Macki 0. Totals 21-7-54.
Three-point goals: Continental (1-8) – Etter. Crestview (5-19) – Cunningham 2, B. Gregory, C. Gregory, K. Etzler. Rebounds: Continental 15 (Tegankamp, Etter, Armey 3), Crestview 33 (C. Gregory 7). Turnovers: Continental 25, Crestview 13.
Continental 6 5 3 4 – 18
Crestview 15 16 14 9 — 54
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.