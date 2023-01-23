STRYKER — Sage Woolace and Lexi Wickerham combined for 32 of Stryker’s 39 points as the Panthers downed Wauseon 39-31 in a non-league girl’s basketball matchup on Monday.
Woolace scored a game-high 17 in the win for Stryker (14-3) and Wickerham downed four threes and scored 15 points.
Wauseon (9-8) saw 6-foot senior Hayley Meyer score 15, only three others scored for the Indians in the game. The game only saw nine total players record a point between both teams.
STRYKER (39) — Woolace 17; Leupp 2; Ruffer 0; Fulk 3; Ramon 0; Wickerham 15; Myers 0; Rethmel 0; Oberlin 2. Totals: 6-6-9 39.
WAUSEON (31) — Stasa 8; Tester 0; Strain 0; Coronado 0; Hamilton 0; S. Rupp 6; Leatherman 0; Kaylin Ehrsam 0; Marugan 2; Meyer 15. Totals: 8-3-6 31.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Wickerham 4, Woolace, Fulk; Wauseon — S. Rupp 2, Stasa. Turnovers: Stryker 10, Wauseon 14.
Stryker 13 9 12 5 — 39
Wauseon 7 5 6 13 — 31
Reserves: 35-14 Wauseon
P. Henry 67, Elmwood 44
HAMLER — Patrick Henry moved to 12-4 on the season, dispatching Elmwood 67-44 at ‘The House of Heat’ on Monday evening.
Karsyn Weber tallied 18 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists to lead a trio in double figures for the Patriots. Kenzie Prigge added 11 points and five assists while Carys Crossland tallied 10 points to down the Royals (8-8).
ELMWOOD (44) — Daniels 0; Piper 0; Frank 12; Meyer 56; Reynolds 2; See 4; Deal 0; Laird 7; Johnson 10; Keiffer 3. Totals 18-9-44.
PATRICK HENRY (67) — Nelson 5; Crossland 10; Boyer 2; Seemann 6; Weber 18; Guelde 0; Haas 5; M. Prigge 0; Christman 8; Schwab 0; K. Prigge 11; Schwiebert 0; Rosebrook 2. Totals 22-17-67.
Three-point goals: Elmwood — Meyer 2, Johnson. Patrick Henry — Crossland 2, Weber 2, Seemann, K. Prigge. Turnovers: Elmwood 24, Patrick Henry 16.
Elmwood 13 8 7 16 — 44
P. Henry 19 15 15 18 — 67
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 38-28.
Continental 49,
North Central 42
CONTINENTAL — After a winless start, Continental recorded its second straight victory with a 49-42 win against North Central.
Bryn Tegenkamp put up 20 points to pace the Pirates (2-14), which outscored North Central 14-5 in the second quarter to secure a lead they did not relinquish. Liv Logan chipped in 10 points.
Isabelle Burnett and Amara Wright each scored 13 points in the setback for the Eagles (1-15).
NORTH CENTRAL (42) — Meyers 6; Burnett 13; Cruz 0; Zimmerman 2; Turner 0; Dominguez 0; King 8; Wright 13. Totals 14-12-42.
CONTINENTAL (49) — Knowles 0; Shock 6; Tegenkamp 20; Logan 10; Cordes 5; Rose 2; Crossgrove 6. Totals 17-11-49.
Three-point goals: North Central — Burnett, Wright. Continental — Tegenkamp 2, Logan 2. Turnovers: North Central 20, Continental 7.
North Central 10 5 13 14 — 42
Continental 9 14 13 13 — 49
Reserves: Continental, 26-24.
