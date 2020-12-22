DELTA — Taylor Strock became the fourth girls basketball player in Napoleon history to go over 1,000 career points as the Ladycats went to Delta and scored a 65-36 win over the Panthers.
Strock’s last basket of the game, which gave her 22 points on the night, sealed the achievement. Emma Pedroza added 17 points and Caely Ressler chipped in 12 for Napoleon (5-1).
Brooklyn Green led Delta (5-3) with 17 points.
NAPOLEON (65) — Griffith 0; Good 0; Durham 0; Chipps 0; Jackson 0; Hopkins 3; Strock 22; Pedroza 17; Helberg 4; Rausch 7; Ressler 12. Totals 26-2-65.
DELTA (36) - Ford 0; Rouleau 4; Bra. Wymer 8; Weber 2; Green 17; Bro. Wymer 3; Haas 0; Burres 2; Smith 0. Totals 14-4-36.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Strock 4, Pedroza 4, Ressler 2, Hopkins. Delta — Green 3, Bra. Wymer.
Napoleon 18 22 15 10 — 65
Delta 7 8 9 12 — 36
Reserves: Napoleon, 29-13.
Route 49 Tournament
Hicksville 41, Antwerp 28
Edon 37, Edgerton 23
EDGERTON — Hicksville turned up the defense in the second half, outscoring Antwerp 25-9 in the second half to defeat the Archers 41-28 in the semifinals of the Route 49 Tournament at Babe Shoup Court on Monday.
Kenzie Schroeder tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Aces (3-6) while Kennedy Phillips put up 11 markers. Asti Coppes put up 12 points to pace the Archers (1-4). Hicksville will take on Edon in the Route 49 championship game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, following a 6 p.m. consolation tilt.
In the opening game of Monday’s doubleheader, Edon staked a 15-3 lead after one quarter and rolled past the Bulldogs, 37-23.
Sydney Bignell netted a team-best 11 points for the Bombers (1-3) while Carlie Kiess chipped in 10. Noelle Ritter’s five points were tops for Edgerton (1-4).
HICKSVILLE (41) – Slattery 4; Phillips 11; Schroeder 15; Zmith 2; Bergman 6; Crall 3; Eicher 0; Monroe 0; Baird 0. Totals 12-14-41.
ANTWERP (28) – Miller 0; A. Reinhart 0; Coppes 12; Recker 5; M. Reinhart 0; Schuette 2; McMichael 1; Jewell 3; Brewer 5. Totals 7-13-28.
Three-point goals: Hicksville – Phillips 2, Slattery. Antwerp – Coppes. Rebounds: Hicksville 32 (Schroeder 10), Antwerp 18. Turnovers: Hicksville 11, Antwerp 13.
Hicksville 5 11 13 12 — 41
Antwerp 6 13 5 4 — 28
EDON (37) – Towers 7; Mitchell 0; Bignell 11; Briner 5; Hickman 0; Heinze 0; Kiess 10; Ash. Kaylor 2; Al. Kaylor 2. Totals 12-11-37.
EDGERTON (23) – Wickerham 2; Ritter 5; Smith 3; Cape 2; A. Schroeder 4; Stark 0; Herman 3; G. Schroeder 1; Fort 1; Moreno 2. Totals 4-11-23.
Three-point goals: Edon – Bignell 2. Edgerton — A. Schroeder.
Edon 15 7 4 11 — 37
Edgerton 3 1 9 10 — 23
Fairview 61,
Patrick Henry 41
SHERWOOD – Carrie Zeedyk went for 18 points as Fairview improved to 7-0 with a 61-41 win over Patrick Henry.
Kiersten Cline had a solid all-around game, going for 11 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals.
No other statistics were available as of press time.
FAIRVIEW (61) – O. Ricica 4; Cline 11; Smith 9; Mavis 2; C. Zeedyk 18; P. Ricica 7; Crites 7; K. Zeedyk 3.
Patrick Henry 6 13 15 7 – 41
Fairview 17 12 18 14 – 61
Evergreen 50, B. Green 18
METAMORA — Evergreen held Bowling Green to nine made baskets in the game as the Vikings claimed a 50-18 win.
Jocelyn Schuster led Evergreen (4-3) with 17 points. Jordan Lumbrezer chipped in 14 points and Bekah Bowser added 12.
BOWLING GREEN (18) – Lola Thompson 2; Londyn Thompson 0; Studer 2; Lucas 2; Marovich 2; Greiner 2; O’Dell 4; Parker 4. Totals 9-0-18.
EVERGREEN (50) – Riggs 0; Foster 2; Woodring 0; Bowser 12; Serna 5; Schuster 17; Lumbrezer 14. Totals 21-3-50.
Three-point goals: Bowling Green – none. Evergreen – Schuster 3, Bowser 2.
Bowling Green 6 4 2 4 – 18
Evergreen 13 9 13 15 – 50
Reserves: Evergreen, 28-16.
N. Central 54, Fayette 33
FAYETTE — Madison Brown scored 11 of North Central’s 13 first quarter points as they topped Fayette in a battle of the Eagles, 54-33.
Brown finished the game with 24 points. Lauren Balser and Kristen Hickman each added 11 for NC (2-3, 2-2 BBC).
Trista Fruchey led Fayette (0-2, 0-2 BBC) with 16 points. Jensyn Robinson added 13 points.
NORTH CENTRAL (54) – Brown 24; Balser 11; Hickman 11; Bonney 2; McClanahan 2; Hollstein 4; A. Dominguez 0; Cruz 0; G. Dominguez 0; Stewart 2. Totals 18-13-55.
FAYETTE (33) – Storrs 0; Powers 2; Kovar 0; Vanderveer 0; Brown 0; Gaona 0; Leininger 2; Ramay 0; Robinson 13; Fruchey 16; Stevenson 0. Totals 12-6-33.
Three-point goals: North Central – Balser 3, Brown 2. Fayette – Robinson 3.
North Central 13 13 14 14 — 54
Fayette 6 8 14 5 — 33
