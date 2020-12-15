Defending Division II district runner-up St. Marys proved too much for Defiance in the Bulldogs’ second Western Buckeye League tilt of the year as the Roughriders dealt DHS a 57-17 setback.
St. Marys (5-1, 2-0 WBL) raced out to a 23-2 lead after just one quarter to seize control early and not let go, using transition buckets and 17 Defiance turnovers to secure the win.
“We weren’t able to get back in front of them, they’ve got some fast, fast kids out there,” said DHS coach Nate Headley. “They set the tone early by just playing harder in the first quarter. We’re disappointed in the effort for sure in the first quarter and it showed on the scoreboard.”
Olivia Moats had seven of the Bulldogs’ 17 points while Mira Horvath added five. Kendall Dieringer outscored Defiance (1-4, 0-2 WBL) with a 19-point showing.
“We’ve taken some steps forward here and there and these last couple games I think have been a step back,” added Headley. “We’re not giving up, we’re going to come back and get ready for Liberty Center tomorrow. We’ve got a long way to go but we’re going to keep plugging away.”
ST. MARYS (57) — Felver 9; Menker 3; Hesse 2; Kieringer 19; Ankerman 4; Ruane 8; Rable 2; Tennant 6; Birt 0; Allemeier 0; McGlothen 4. Totals 26-3-57.
DEFIANCE (17) — Moats 7; Wahl 0; Valle 0; Schlatter 1; Black 2; Bloomfield 0; Maynard 2; Hoffman 0; Medina 0; Horvath 5; Weaver 0; Poston 0. Totals 7-2-17.
Three-point goals: St. Marys — Menker, Dieringer. Defiance — Moats. Turnovers: St. Marys 8, Defiance 17.
St. Marys 23 11 15 8 — 57
Defiance 2 7 4 4 — 17
