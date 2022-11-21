HICKSVILLE — Hicksville girls basketball senior entered herself into legendary company on Monday night as the Aces senior became the fourth player in program history to notch 1,000 career points in a 64-51 loss to Woodlan (Ind.).
The other four 1,000-point scorers were Melissa (Headley) Stork, Melissa (Jones) Smith, Addison Bergman and Chelsey Taylor. Schroeder notched 28 points, leading the Aces (0-2) and now sits at 1,011 points in her career. She also put up 17 rebounds, as she now has two double-doubles in two games.
Woodlan (5-1) only led by five at the end of three but pulled away with a 22-point fourth quarter.
WEST UNITY — Liberty Center erased a 19-18 halftime deficit against Hilltop on Monday with a huge 40-point second half scoring outburst to pick up their first win of the season over the Cadets 58-41.
Alyssa Giesige led the way in the scoring column for the Tigers (1-0) with 13 points while both Eliza Jones and Emerson Gray added 11. Jones had three triples in the game. Peyton Armey and Giesige led the way with six rebounds each.
For Hilltop (1-1), they were led by sophomore Libbie Baker’s 15-point, 10-rebound double-double while Mia Hancock add 12 points and hit two trifectas.
LIBERTY CENTER (58) — Giesigi 13; Gray 11; Armey 10; H. Mohler 3; Keller 0; Miller 0; Jones 11; Gerken 0; Barrett 8; Blanton 2. Totals: 18-5-7 — 58
