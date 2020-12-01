Tinora was able to get into the win column for the first time this season as the Rams handled Hilltop 49-29 in a game played at Tinora Elementary School.
Tristen Norden and Anna Gray led a balanced Ram attack with seven markers apiece. Tinora improved to 1-2 with the win.
Leanna Baker led Hilltop (2-1) with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
HILLTOP (29) – Brenner 8, Lea. Baker 14, Bailey 5, Maddox 2. Totals 10-9-29.
TINORA (49) – Frazer 6, Mayer 4, Ka. Okuley 5, Mueller 6, Ky. Okuley 5, Gray 7, Norden 7, Harr 5, Wachtman 4. Totals 16-11-49.
Hilltop 8 6 3 12 – 29
Tinora 17 14 12 6 – 49
Miller City 53, C-R 40
RAWSON – Miller City improved to 2-0 on the season as the Wildcats scored a 53-40 win at Cory-Rawson.
Abi Lammers knocked down eight shots on her way to tallying 18 points n. Natalie Koenig also made eight shots – including two from long range – for 18 points as well.
MILLER CITY (53) – Lammers 18, Kuhlman 6, Koenig 18, L. Otto 3, Reyna 4, M. Otto 4. Totals 23-2-53.
CORY-RAWSON (40) – Chisholm 20, Cascaden 2, Welte 8, Peterson 4, Reese 4, McVetta 2. Totals 17-1-40.
Three-point goals: Miller City – Kuhlman 2, Koenig 2. Cory-Rawson – Chisholm. Rebounds: Miller City 33 (Lammers 16), Cory-Rawson 30. Turnovers: Miller City 12, Cory-Rawson 16.
Miller City 11 10 18 14 – 53
Cory-Rawson 13 4 10 13 – 40
Reserves: Cory-Rawson, 28-26.
