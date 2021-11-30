WEST UNITY — Tinora broke through with a dominant third quarter at Hilltop (2-2), out-scoring the Cadets 23-4 en route to a 70-38 triumph.

Liv Mueller hit five of the team’s 15 3-pointers, finishing with a team-best 22 points for the Rams (3-1). Nova Okuley hit four triples with 15 points scored while Anna Gray had 13 points and three trifectas.

TINORA (70) — Meyer 2; Frazer 2; Nagel 2; K. Okuley 8; Mueller 22; Brown 3; Durfey 3; N. Okuley 15; Gray 13. Totals 25-5-70.

HILLTOP (38) — Horton 0; Wiley 0; La. Baker 5; Li. Baker 7; Jones 2; Bailey 5; Hancock 6; Connolly 5; Le. Baker 8. Totals 15-5-38.

Three-point goals: Tinora 15-31 (Mueller 5, N. Okuley 4, Gray 3, K. Okuley, Brown, Durfey), Hilltop 3-9 (La. Baker, Bailey, Connolly). Rebounds: Tinora 25 (K. Okuley, Meyer 6), Hilltop 22 (Li. Baker 5). Turnovers: Tinora 22, Hilltop 32.

Tinora 15 19 23 13 — 70

Hilltop 15 12 4 7 — 38

Reserves: Tinora, 60-6.

Miller City 53,

Cory-Rawson 42

MILLER CITY — Miller City’s Abi Lammers racked up 20 points and 19 rebounds as the Wildcats overpowered visiting Cory-Rawson, 53-42.

Lammers added to the stellar stat line with seven assists for Miller City (1-1) while Carley Hermiller had 16 points.

CORY-RAWSON (42) — Kempf 3; Welte 2; Reese 4; C. McVetta 9; M. McVetta 2; P. McVetta 13; Bacon 1; Gillfillan 8. Totals 15-63 12-16 42.

MILLER CITY (53) — Lammers 20; Wenzinger 3; Ruck 4; Inkrott 3; Hermiller 16; Otto 4; Pfau 3. Totals 21-59 5-9 53.

Three-point goals: Cory-Rawson 0-13, Miller City 6-18 (Hermiller 3, Wenzinger, Inkrott, Pfau). Rebounds: Miller City 32 (Lammers 19). Turnovers: Cory-Rawson 12, Miller City 10.

Cory-Rawson 6 7 12 17 — 42

Miller City 18 16 9 10 — 53

Reserves: Miller City, 41-8.

