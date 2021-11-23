HAVILAND — Despite scoring just two points in the fourth quarter, Wayne Trace held off visiting North Central for a 29-26 victory in its home opener on Monday in girls hoops action.
Rachel Stoller scored all 12 of her points in the second half to lead the tally for the Raiders (1-0) while Abby Moore hit a pair of treys in an eight point effort.
Madison Brown led all scorers with 14 points in the setback for the Eagles (0-1), which committed 16 turnovers.
NORTH CENTRAL (26) - M. Brown 14; Balser 5; Burnett 3; Stewart 0; Bonney 4; R. Brown 0; Dominguez 0; King 0; Wright 0. Totals 10-3-26.
WAYNE TRACE (29) — Troth 3; Moore 8; Whitman 0; Miller 4; Myers 0; Graham 2; Stoller 12 . Totals 12-2-29.
Three-point goals: North Central — Brown, Balser, Burnett. Wayne Trace — Moore 2, Troth. Turnovers: North Central 16, Wayne Trace 11.
North Central 5 6 11 4 — 26
Wayne Trace 7 7 13 2 — 29
Hilltop 43, L. Center 39
LIBERTY CENTER — Hilltop saw three players reach double figures on Monday night as they earned their first victory of the season with a 43-39 road win against Liberty Center.
Six-foot freshman Libbie Baker led the way for the Cadets with 11 points. Her sister Leana Baker added 10 as did Jayma Bailey.
Liberty Center (1-1) was led by Alyssa Giesige and Emerson Gray, who each had eight points while Kailey Blanton had seven points and seven rebounds.
HILLTOP (43) — Li. Baker 11; Bailey 10; Le. Baker 10; La. Baker 7; Horton 3; Connolly 3; Wiley 0; Hancock 0; Jones 0. Totals 15-10-43.
LIBERTY CENTER (39) — Giesige 8; Gray 8; Blanton 7; Armey 4; K. Mohler 4; H. Mohler 3; Gerken 3; Barrett 2. Totals 15-9-39.
Three-point goals: Hilltop — Bailey 2; Horton. Liberty Center — none.
Hilltop 6 9 15 13 — 43
Liberty Center 16 2 10 11 — 39
Reserves: Liberty Center, 43-6.
Antwerp 35, Edon 20
EDON — Antwerp held Edon to single digits in all four quarters, stifling the Bombers in a 35-20 road victory of Route 49 foes.
Astianna Coppes hit six shots from the field while draining 5-of-6 free throws for a game-high 17 points for the Archers (1-0), which had seven different players find the scoring column.
Allison Kaylor tallied eight points for Edon (0-2) in the loss.
ANTWERP (35) — Rohrs 0; Reinhart 3; Coppes 17; Recker 1; Schuette 5; McMichael 2; Townley 0; Jewell 6; Brewer 1; Fish 0; Krouse 0. Totals 13-8-35.
EDON (20) — Towers 0; Spackman 0; Mitchell 2; Craven 0; Dulle 0; Hickman 0; Heinze 2; Al. Kaylor 8; Kiess 4; As. Kaylor 4; Wofford 0. Totals 9-2-20.
Three-point goals: Antwerp — Reinhart. Edon — none.
Antwerp 13 9 6 7 — 35
Edon 8 4 6 2 — 20
