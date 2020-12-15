MONTPELIER — Paulding jumped out to a 16-4 lead after one quarter of action on Monday and went on to defeat Montpelier 64-43 to improve to 7-0.
Jalynn Parrett led the Panthers with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Sadie Estle had 16 points and Janae Pease had 15 markers.
Chelsea McCord had 19 points for Montpelier (1-1).
PAULDING (64) - Schweller 5; Parrett 22; Pease 15; Trahin 0; Suffel 0; Manz 4; Ankney 0; Kuckuck 2; Roehrig 0; Estle 16. Totals 23-12-64.
MONTPELIER (43) - Bumb 0; Bexten 2; Fritsch 0; Engles 0; McCord 19; Richmire 6; Taylor 0; Page 8; Repp 8. Totals 19-3-43.
Three-point goals: Paulding — Parrett 4, Schweller, Pease. Montpelier — Repp 2. Rebounds: Paulding 35, Montpelier 22. Turnovers: Paulding 19, Montpelier 29.
Paulding 16 14 19 15 — 64
Montpelier 4 12 17 10 — 43
Reserves: Paulding, 18-14.
Napoleon 63, Findlay 38
FINDLAY — Two days after having its 29-game win streak snapped, Napoleon hit the road and came back with a 63-38 win at Findlay.
Four Ladycats ended in double figures, with Taylor Strock leading the way with 19 points. Caely Ressler added 15, while Emma Pedroza pumped in 11 and Sophie Chipps finished with 10.
Kaylee Brodine and Katie Prusnek led Findlay (0-5) with nine points each.
NAPOLEON (63) - Griffith 1; Good 0; Durham 4; Chipps 10; Jackson 0; Hopkins 0; Strock 19; Pedroza 11; Helberg 2; Rausch 1; Ressler 15. Totals 24-7-63.
FINDLAY (38) - Patterson 2; Hucke 4; Stone 0; Dittman 3; Pinion 0; Mengas 0; Brodine 9; Heywood 4; Prusnek 9; Stechschulte 0; Myers 0; Shindledecker 2; Nichols 5. Totals 15-4-38.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Chipps 3, Pedroza 3, Strock, Ressler. Findlay — Prusnek 3, Dittman. Rebounds: Napoleon 32 (Ressler 9), Findlay 18.
Napoleon 13 20 16 14 — 63
Findlay 6 13 15 4 — 38
Swanton 52, Rossford 27
SWANTON — Swanton kept Rossford off the scoreboard in the opening period as the hosts won the battle of the Bulldogs, 52-27.
Averie Lutz led Swanton (3-2) with 16 points.
Emily McConocha had eight points for Rossford (0-5).
ROSSFORD (27) - Findley 2; McConocha 8; DeBortoli 4; Hogan 0; Pupik 4; Hurst 0; Dewey 2; Flores 0; Luderman 7; Lara 0. Totals 13-0-27.
SWANTON (52) - Taylor 1; Operacz 5; Hendricks 2; Floyd 1; Keaton 6; Ar. Lutz 9; Nelson 8; Eitniear 2; Av. Lutz 16; Pelland 0; Haselman 2. Totals 21-6-52.
Three-point goals: Rossford — Luderman. Swanton — Av. Lutz 2, Ar. Lutz, Nelson.
Rossford 0 11 8 8 — 27
Swanton 17 15 9 11 — 52
Ottoville 68, Coldwater 59
COLDWATER — Ottoville finished 9 of 24 from long range, with Elise Kramer hitting four of the shots, to defeat Coldwater 68-59.
Kramer led three Ottoville (5-1) players in double figures with 23 points. Nicole Knippen added 19 points and Alexa Honigford chipped in 17 points.
Riley Rismiller led the Cavs (1-4) with 21 points. Annelise Harlamert tallied 13.
OTTOVILLE (68) - Kramer 23; Knippen 19; Honigford 17; Thomas 6; Furley 3; G. Gamble 0; German 0; Leis 0; F. Gamble 0; Wannemacher 0. Totals 20-19-68.
COLDWATER (59) - Rismiller 21; Harlamert 13; May 8; Dues 5; Wenning 5; Siefring 3; Leugers 3; Wendel 1. Totals 22-4-59.
Three-point goals: Ottoville — Kramer 4, Honigford 3, Knippen, Furley. Coldwater — May 2, Wenning, Leugers. Rebounds: Ottoville 12 (Thomas 6), Coldwater 33 (Rismiller 9). Turnovers: Ottoville 7, Coldwater 15.
Ottoville 14 23 8 23 — 68
Coldwater 8 17 18 16 — 59
