AYERSVILLE — Paulding jumped out to a 19-8 lead after one quarter as the Panthers defeated Ayersville in girls hoops action on Monday, 57-44.
Audrey Giesige led a balanced Paulding (11-3) attack with 12 points. Chelsi Giesige and Jalynn Parrett each added 11 points.
Kacee Okuley paced Ayersville (4-9) with 14 points. Kaylee Dockery chipped in 10.
PAULDING (57) – Parrett 11; McCullough 8; Pease 8; Egnor 5; C. Giesige 11; Manz 0; Bakle 0; Ankney 0; A. Giesige 12; Strayer 0; Estle 2. Totals 24-2-57.
AYERSVILLE (44) – Sheets 0; Dishop 0; Addington 4; Martin 2; Dockery 10; Froelich 6; Limbaugh 3; Retcher 0; Dales 5; Vold 0; Mansfield 0; Okuley 14. Totals 16-8-44.
Three-point goals: Paulding – Pease 2, A. Giesige 2, Parratt, Egnor, C. Giesige. Ayersville – Dockery 2, Limbaugh, Dales.
Paulding 19 19 17 2 — 57
Ayersville 8 14 7 15 — 44
Reserves: Ayersville, 26-23.
Wayne Trace 55, Lima Cent. Cath. 30
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace took a double-digit lead into the locker room at the half en route to a 55-30 win over Lima Central Catholic.
Katrina Stoller led the Raiders (10-3) with 14 points while Claire Sinn added 13.
Rosie Williams led all players with 17 points for the Thunderbirds, who fell to 5-8.
LIMA CC (30) — Williams 17; Santaguida 4; Stolly 4; Macklin 2; Rios 2; Mulcahy 1. Totals 12-6-30.
WAYNE TRACE (55) — Katrina Stoller 14; C. Sinn 13; Katie Stoller 7; M. Sinn 6; Shepherd 6; R. Stoller 5; Graham 2; Moore 2. Totals 23-7-55.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace — C. Sinn, Katie Stoller.
Lima CC 9 3 6 12 — 30
Wayne Trace 14 13 16 12 — 55
Reserves: Lima CC, 29-25.
Ft. Jennings 53, Hardin Northern 43
FT. JENNINGS – Fort Jennings rallied from an early deficit to win for the second time this season, downing Hardin Northern 53-43.
Kristen Luersman led all scorers with 34 points for Ft. Jennings (2-13), draining 12 field goals and went 10-of-13 from the free throw line.
Maddie Grappy led Hardin Northern (5-9) with 19 points.
HARDIN NORTHERN (43) – Grappy 19; Stewart-Evans 11; McCoy 7; Herrod-Gonzalez 2; Obenour 2; Good 2. Totals 15-12-43.
FT. JENNINGS (53) – Luersman 34; Foust 9; Wieging 6; Dickman 2; Fitzpatrick 2. Totals 21-10-53.
Three-point goals: Hardin Northern – Grappy. Ft. Jennings – Foust. Turnovers: Hardin Northern 20, Ft. Jennings 18.
Hardin Northern 13 4 12 14 – 43
Ft. Jennings 10 12 12 19 — 53
