Paulding 70, Ayersville 35

PAULDING – Led by 27 points from Jalynn Parrett, Paulding was able to double up Ayersville 70-35 in girls basketball action on Monday.

Leigha Egnor added 15 points and Sadie Estle tallied eight of her 123 points in the third period for the Panthers (10-4).

Ally Schindler led the Pilots (3-7) with 13 points.

AYERSVILLE (35) – Sheets 0; Martin 0; Dockery 7; Froelich 5; Schindler 13; Okuley 2; Craft 0; McGuire 0; Pahl 0; Mannon 4; Young 4. Totals 15-4-35.

PAULDING (70) – Schweller 2; Parrett 27; Pease 6; Egnor 15; Suffel 2; Manz 2; Bakle 4; Ankney 0; Estle 12. Totals 27-11-70.

Three-point goals: Ayersville – Dockery. Paulding – Parrett 5.

Ayersville 12 6 8 9 – 35

Paulding 24 19 14 13 – 70

Reserves: Paulding, 20-13.

Perrysburg 61, Fairview 59

PERRYSBURG — After trailing by 12 at halftime, Fairview's rally came up just short in a 61-59 loss at Perrysburg.

Kiersten Cline led the Apaches (9-2) with 14 points while Allison Rhodes (13 points) and Carrie Zeedyk (13) also hit double digits.

Kylie Griggs' 18 points paced the Yellow Jackets (6-1). Bella Vaillant chipped in 11 points and 11 rebounds.

FAIRVIEW (59) – C. Zeedyk 11; Smith 5; Mavis 4; Crites 4; Rhodes 13; Cline 14; O. Ricica 2; P. Ricica 6. Totals 23-12-59.

PERRYSBURG (61) – Stringfellow 6; Griggs 18; Thomas 7; Featherston 4; Wilhelms 6; Young 5; Vaillant 11; Sims 4. Totals 23-10-61.

Three-point goals: Fairview – Smith. Perrysburg – Griggs 3, Wilhelms 2. Turnovers: Fairview 17, Perrysburg 7.

Fairview 16 10 18 15 - 59

Perrysburg 18 20 10 13 - 61

Reserves: Perrysburg, 47-20.

Toledo Notre Dame 47, Bryan 44

BRYAN — An Olivia Sims 3-pointer in the final seconds completed a comeback for Toledo Notre Dame Academy in a 47-44 win at Bryan.

Olivia Sims scored 12 of her 15 points in the first half, finishing with 15 to pace the Eagles (4-0, No. 3 Division I), which trailed by 11 just before half. Grace VanSlooten added 14 markers.

McKendry Semer led the Golden Bears (9-2, No. 11 D-II) with 16 tallies. Shallyn Miley put up 11.

TOLEDO NOTRE DAME (47) – King 0; Sims 15; Cable 3; Braden 7; Anderson 0; Orians 0; Smith 2; Ray 4; VanSlooten 14. Totals 19-2-45.

BRYAN (44) – Taylor 4; Semer 16; Miley 11; Zimmerman 2; Lamberson 4; Arnold 3; Long 0; Antigo 4. Totals 18-7-44.

Three-point goals: Notre Dame – Sims 3, Cable, Braden. Bryan – Arnold.

Notre Dame 13 9 8 15 - 47

Bryan 15 14 6 9 - 44

Reserves: Bryan, 40-26.

Holgate 46, Evergreen 35

HOLGATE – Evergreen had no answer for Holgate’s Justine Eis, who tallied 23 points as the Tigers knocked off the Vikings, 46-35.

Holgate closed the third quarter on an 11-0 run to pull away. Eis went 9-of-10 from the free throw line for the Tigers (5-10).

Jordan Lumbrezer led the Vikings (5-7) with 12 points.

EVERGREEN (35) – Riggs 0; Foster 7; Woodring 5; Bowser 8; Serna 0; Schuster 0; Chamberlin 5; Lumbrezer 12. Totals 13-8-35.

HOLGATE (46) – Blaker 5; Izor 0; Willett 3; Schuller 0; Altman 6; Meyer 11; Clark 0; Eis 23. Totals 17-14-46.

Three-point goals: Evergreen – Chamberlin. Holgate – Blaker, Willett.

Evergreen 7 13 4 11 – 35

Holgate 11 11 11 13 – 46

Wayne Trace 25, Lima Central Catholic 13

LIMA — With points at a premium, Wayne Trace owned the boards with a 34-21 advantage as the Raiders beat Lima Central Catholic, 25-13.

Sydnee Sinn's nine points led the Raiders (8-4), which led 18-5 at halftime.

Kennedy Parker led the Thunderbirds (5-8) with five tallies.

WAYNE TRACE (25) - Troth 0; Moore 2; Sinn 9; Miller 0; Shepherd 3; Graham 0; K. Stoller 8; R. Stoller 3. Totals 11-33 1-2 25.

LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC (13) - Luchini 0; Wilker 0; B. Mulcahy 0; E. Mulcahy 3; Stolly 2; M.K. Mulcahy 3; Macklin 0; Parker 5. Totals 4-36 4-7 13.

Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 2-12 (Sinn, R. Stoller), Lima CC 1-18 (M.K. Mulcahy). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 34 (R. Stoller 11), Lima CC 21 (Parker 5). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 16, Lima CC 11.

Wayne Trace  6  12  3  4  -  25

Lima CC  2  3  0  8  -  13

Reserves: Lima CC, 15-10 (two quarters).

Swanton 68, Cardinal Stritch 30

OREGON – Swanton made 14 shots from behind the arc, with Frankie Nelson making five and Averie Lutz making four, in a 68-30 win over Cardinal Stritch.

Nelson led the Bulldogs (9-4) with 23 points. Averie Lutz added 18 points and Arizka Lutz chipped in 13.

Linnea Hughes and Sydney Payeff led the Cardinals (0-3) with six points each.

SWANTON (68) – Taylor 5; Operacz 0; Floyd 0; Hendricks 0; Keaton 0; Ar. Lutz 13; Nelson 23; Eitniear 2; Av. Lutz 18; Pelland 5; Haselman 2. Totals 23-8-68.

CARDINAL STRITCH (30) – Conroy 3; Hughes 6; Garmon 5; Turner 2; Peek 0; Payeff 6; Cronin 0; Fellman 2; Conley 4; Quiroga 0; Boraggina 2. Totals 11-2-30.

Three-point goals: Swanton – Nelson 5, Av. Lutz 4, Ar. Lutz 3, Taylor, Pelland. Cardinal Stritch – Hughes 2, Payeff 2, Conroy, Garmon.

Swanton 34 10 20 4 – 68

Cardinal Stritch 3 15 2 10 - 30

North Central 46, Pettisville 32

PIONEER – North Central pulled away from visiting Pettisville 31-20 in the second half to score a 46-32 win in BBC action.

Madison Brown led the Eagles (4-4, 3-3) with 20 points. Lauren Balser tacked on 13 points.

Ellie Grieser paced the Ladybirds (0-7, 0-4) with 15 points. Alli King added 10 points.

PETTISVILLE (32) – Grieser 15; Hartzler 3; Klopfenstein 2; Strauss 0; Plank 0; King 10; Beck 2; Crawford 0; Wiemken 0. Totals 13-1-32.

NORTH CENTRAL (46) – Brown 20; Zimmerman 0; Balser 13; Burnett 3; Hickman 2; Bonney 6; McClanahan 0; Hollstein 2. Totals 17-6-46.

Three-point goals: Pettisville (5-16) – Grieser 3, King 2. North Central (6-15) – Balser 4, Brown, Burnett. Rebounds: Pettisville 20, North Central 25. Turnovers: Pettisville 15, North Central 13.

Pettisville 10 2 12 8 – 32

North Central 8 7 10 15 – 46

