BERLIN – Napoleon overcame a 5 of 22 shooting in the first half to go 7 of 11 in the second in knocking off D-I Rocky River Magnificat 49-34 on Monday afternoon at Classic at the County at Berlin Hiland High School.
The Wildcats (10-1) also finihsed 21 of 27 at the free throw line, with 19 of the attempts coming in the first half. Caely Ressler, who led Napoleon with 12 points, finished the game 10 of 12 at the line.
Taylor Strock overcame a struggling performance shooting the basketball to add 10 points for Napoleon.
Magnificat (8-6) was led by 14 points from Clare Chambers.
NAPOLEON (49) – Durham 0; Chipps 4; Hopkins 7; Strock 10; Pedroza 7; Helberg 9; Rausch 0; Ressler 12. Totals 12-33 21-27 49.
MAGNIFICAT (34) – Androsik 0; M. Spear 2; Rosol 0; Norman 2; F. Spear 2; West 0; Spicer 0; Laspisa 5; Cannon 0; Chambers 14; Jones 9; Anghilante 0. Totals 11-28 9-13 34.
Three-point goals: Napoleon (4-13) – Hopkins 2, Pedroza, Helberg. Magnificat (3-7) – Chambers 2, Laspisa. Rebounds: Napoleon 26 (Helberg 8), Magnificat 19 (Laspisa, Chambers 3). Turnovers: Napoleon 14, Magificat 18.
Napoleon 15 12 9 13 – 49
Magnificat 9 6 10 9 – 34
