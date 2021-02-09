Liv Mueller tallied 16 points and pulled down five rebounds as Tinora scored a 53-44 win at home over Stryker.
The Panthers closed the gap in the second half, outscoring the Rams 16-8 in the third period after trailing by 16 points at the half.
Tinora improved to 9-11 with the win.
Sage Woolace tallied 17 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Panthers (4-10).
STRYKER (44) – Woolace 17; Myers 9; Ramon 6; Meyers 6; Wickerham 4; Fulk 2.
TINORA (53) – Mueller 16; Ky. Okuley 8; Ka. Okuley 6; Meyer 5; Frazer 4; Norden 4; Harr 4; Wachtman 2; Zachrich 2; Gray 2.
Three-point goals: Stryker – Ramon 2, Myers 2. Tinora – none. Rebounds: Stryker 17 (Woolace 4), Tinora 27 (Meyer 8). Turnovers: Stryker 17, Tinora 14.
Stryker 13 4 16 11 — 44
Tinora 15 18 8 12 — 53
Reserves: Tinora, 50-24.
Hicksville 44, Edgerton 30
EDGERTON – Avery Slattery led Hicksville with 15 points as the Aces posted a 44-30 win over Edgerton in a GMC contest.
Kennedy Phillips added 11 points for Hicksville (9-11, 3-3).
Brianna Wickerham and Addie Cape led the Bulldogs (1-18, 0-6) with seven points.
HICKSVILLE (44) – Slattery 15; Phillips 11; Seitz 0; Smith 4; Bergman 4; Crall 8; Eicher 2; Monroe 0; Baird 0; Neidhardt 0. Totals 20-12-44.
EDGERTON (30) – Wickerham 7; Ritter 6; Timbrook 0; Smith 2; Giesige 0; Cape 7; A. Schroeder 1; Stark 0; Hennessey 0; G. Schroeder 0; Fort 5; Warner 2. Totals 11-5-30.
Three-point goals: Hicksville – Slattery 3, Phillips. Edgerton – Wickerham 2, Cape.
Hicksville 11 11 8 14 — 44
Edgerton 8 7 7 8 — 30
Reserves: Hicksville, 34-20.
Crestview 44, W. Trace 40
CONVOY – An 18-4 second period was the difference in the game as the Knights were able to hold off Wayne Trace 44-40.
Olivia Cunningham led Crestview (16-3) with 13 points. Laci McCoy added 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Christina Graham topped the Raiders (14-6) with nine points.
WAYNE TRACE (40) – Troth 0; Moore 2; Sinn 3; Shepherd 7; Graham 9; K. Stoller 8; R. Stoller 8; Mead 3. Totals 13-9-40.
CRESTVIEW (44) – Grace 0; B. Gregory 8; C. Gregory 8; McCoy 11; Hammons 4; Cunningham 13. Totals 17-9-44.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace (5-14) – K. Stoller 2, Sinn, Graham, Mead. Crestview (1-9) – Cunningham. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 25 (R. Stoller 10), Crestview 28 (McCoy 14). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 19, Crestview 13.
Wayne Trace 17 4 11 8 — 40
Crestview 10 18 10 6 — 44
Reserves: Crestview, 34-14.
Bryan 45, Archbold 34
ARCHBOLD – After falling behind 17-9 in the opening period, Bryan outscored Archbold 15-2 in the second period and 10-3 in the third to score a 45-34 win in NWOAL action.
Shallyn Miley led the Bears (16-3, 5-0) with a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds. Addie Arnold knocked down three triples and added 11 points for Bryan.
Karsyn Hostetler and Kylie Sauder each had eight points for Archbold (9-9, 2-3).
BRYAN (45) – D. Taylor 2; Semer 4; Miley 14; Zimmerman 7; Lamberson 7; Arnold 11. Totals 14-12-45.
ARCHBOLD (34) – Hostetler 8; McQuade 4; Sauder 8; Ziegler 4; Phillips 5; Rupp 3; Moyer 2. Totals 12-6-34.
Three-point goals: Bryan – Arnold 3, Zimmerman, Lamberson. Archbold – Hostetler 2, Phillips, Rupp. Rebounds: Bryan 23 (Miley 13), Archbold 16 (Moyer 6). Turnovers: Bryan 13, Archbold 21.
Bryan 9 15 10 11 — 45
Archbold 17 2 3 12 — 34
Reserves: Bryan, 43-25.
L. Center 54, Fostoria 41
FOSTORIA – Liberty Center needed a 20-5 advantage in the final period to score a 54-41 win at Fostoria.
Cassidy Chapa led the Tigers (12-7) with 13 points.
Carmen Castro paced Fostoria (5-15) with 14 points.
LIBERTY CENTER (54) – Armey 4; Mohler 7; Long 2; Chapa 13; Graber 9; Jones 8; Engler 4; Giesegi 7. Totals 16-17-54.
FOSTORIA (41) – Maurer 6; Overton 8; Johnson 5; Castro 14; Groves 8. Totals 18-3-41.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Graber 3, Mohler 2. Fostoria – Castro 2.
Liberty Center 10 14 10 20 — 54
Fostoria 10 8 18 5 — 41
Reserves: Liberty Center, 35-5 (2 quarters).
Edon 46, Fayette 19
EDON – Edin held Fayette to single digits in all four quarters as the Bombers beat the Eagles 46-19 in a BBC contest.
Allison Kaylor led the Bombers (7-10, 5-6) with 17 points.
Emma Leininger had eight points for Fayette (2-9, 1-6).
FAYETTE (19) – Bingman 0; Powers 0; Kovar 0; Vanderveer 2; Brown 0; Gaona 4; Leininger 8; Robinson 5; Reinking 0. Totals 6-7-19.
EDON (46) – Towers 7; Spackman 2; Mitchell 4; Bignell 9; Dulle 0; Briner 1; Hickman 0; Heinze 0; Kiess 2; As. Kaylor 4; Al. Kaylor 17. Totals 20-5-46.
Three-point goals: Fayette – none. Edon – Towers.
Fayette 6 4 7 2 — 19
Edon 11 15 12 8 — 46
