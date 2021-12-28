Ayersville Holiday Tournament
Ayersville 35, North Baltimore 32
In a tight game throughout, Ayersville was able to just edge North Baltimore en route to a 35-32 victory over North Baltimore in the Ayersville Holiday Tournament on Monday night.
The two teams were tied at 18 after one half of play and coming out of halftime, the Pilots (9-1) outscored North Baltimore (6-2) by three to take the victory.
Neva Sheets led Ayersville with 13 points while Ally Schindler was close behind with 12 points. The Pilots will face Miller City tonight as fourth squad Toledo Christian had to withdraw earlier Monday due to COVID-19 protocols.
NORTH BALTIMORE (32) — Hagemyer 14; Estrada 6; Lennard 5; Andrich 4; Cotterman 3; Thomas 0; Trout 0. Totals: 14-1-1-32.
AYERSVILLE (35) — Sheets 13; Schindler 12; Craft 6; Froelich 4; McGuire 0; Dockery 0; Okuley 0. Totals: 10-2-9-35.
Three-point goals: North Baltimore - Cotterman. Ayersville - Sheets 2. Turnovers: North Baltimore 19, Ayersville 18.
North Baltimore 8 10 8 6 — 32
Ayersville 8 10 9 8 — 35
Image Pro Holiday Classic
Fairview 62, Stryker 38
Bryan 52, Montpelier 31
BRYAN — Fairview and Bryan set up a championship-game matchup in the Image Pro Holiday Classic with lopsided wins over BBC opponents Stryker and Montpelier, respectively.
In the opening contest, Fairview (7-4) led by double digits for most of the contest in a 62-38 win over the Panthers (5-4), paced by Kelly Crites’ team-high 20 points. Allison Rhodes added 15 points while Carrie Zeedyk and Bethany Singer added 13 and 10 markers, respectively.
The late game saw host Bryan stake a 15-4 lead through eight minutes en route to a 52-31 win over the Locos. Addie Arnold paced the Golden Bears (9-1) with 12 points, hitting a pair of longballs. Ariel Page led all scorers with 16 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, for the Locos (8-2).
Fairview and Bryan will clash at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the title game, following a 5 p.m. consolation contest.
FAIRVIEW (62) — K. Zeedyk 0; Singer 10; C. Zeedyk 13; Crites 20; Rhodes 15; Hammer 4.
STRYKER (38) — No statistics.
Fairview 12 11 20 19 — 62
Stryker 5 7 16 10 — 38
MONTPELIER (31) — Bumb 6; McCord 2; Richmire 5; Taylor 0; Page 15; Uribes 3; Phongphiou 0. Totals 13-2-31.
BRYAN (52) — D. Taylor 6; Thiel 7; Voigt 6; Miller 0; Grothaus 7; B. Taylor 0; Rau 0; Smith 0; Murphy 3; Arnold 12; Langenderfer 2; Wasson 0; Alspaugh 6; DeWitt 3; Brown 0. Totals 21-5-52.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — Richmire, Page, Uribes. Bryan — Arnold 2, Voigt, Grothaus, DeWitt.
Montpelier 4 9 4 14 — 31
Bryan 15 16 9 12 — 52
Hilltop 61, Emmanuel Christian 20
TOLEDO — Hilltop’s Libbie Baker put up 20 points as the Cadets allowed 10 points over the final three quarters to host Emmanuel Christian in a 61-20 win at the Warrior Classic.
Jayma Bailey also hit double figures for Hilltop (6-5) with 15 points while Leanna Baker netted a dozen.
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (20) — Battle 5; Holloway 4; Waites 3; Nichol 1; Woody 7. Totals 8-1-20.
HILLTOP (61) — La. Baker 7; Li. Baker 20; Bailey 15; Connolly 5; Le. Baker 12; Martin 2. Totals 27-5-61.
Three-point goals: Emmanuel Christian — Battle, Waites, Woody. Hilltop — Bailey, Connolly.
E. Christian 10 2 6 2 — 20
Hilltop 19 14 15 13 — 61
Swanton 42, Fayette 16
SWANTON — Swanton girls basketball cruised to a 42-16 victory over Fayette in the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic girls basketball tournament.
Frankie Nelson led the Bulldogs with 15 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the freethrow line. Katie Floyd added six points for Swanton (7-3).
For Fayette (0-8), only three players got on the scoresheet with Emma Leininger leading the way wth seven and Neveah Powers draining two threes for six points.
FAYETTE (16) — Leininger 7; Powers 6; Bingman 3; Storrs 0; Sinks 0; Kovar 0; Brown 0; Ramay 0; Sepp 0. Totals: 3-3-1.
SWANTON (42) — F. Nelson 15; Floyd 6; Crow 4; Hendricks 4; Keaton 3; Pettit 3; Pelland 2; Eitnear 2; Pawlowicz 2; Sullivan 0; Gowing 0; Fagerman 0; Haselman 0; T. Nelson 0. Totals: 12-2-12-42.
Three-point goals: Fayette — Powers 2, Storrs. Swanton — Pettit, F. Nelson. Turnovers: Fayette 23, Swanton 9.
Fayette 0 6 7 3 — 16
Swanton 10 11 12 9 — 42
