Image Pro
Holiday Classic
Paulding 64, Bryan 51
Bryan 53, Fairview 43
BRYAN – Paulding and host Bryan picked up a pair of double-digit victories in the semifinals of the Image Pro Holiday Classic on Monday at Bryan High School.
In the nightcap, Bryan was able to hang on after grabbing an early lead, defeating Fairview 53-43 in a battle of undefeated teams. In the early contest, Paulding opened up a 10-point halftime lead and rolled past Stryker, 64-51.
Reese Grothaus led a balanced scoring attack for Bryan (7-0) with 11 points. McKendry Semer and Addie Arnold each added 10.
Carrie Zeedyk led all scorers with 21 points for Fairview (7-1). Kiersten Cline chipped in 12 points.
For Paulding, Leigha Egnor racked up 20 points to pace the 9-1 Panthers. Janae Pease added 13 markers, Sadie Estle 12 and Jalynn Parrett 10 in the effort.
Lexi Wickerham netted a team-best 15 points to pace Stryker (1-2). Kinsey Myers hit four treys for 12 points while Sage Woolace netted 14.
STRYKER (51) — Woolace 14; Ramon 2; Ki. Myers 12; Wickerham 15; Ka. Myers 8; Blevins 0. Totals 20-2-51.
PAULDING (64) — Schweller 3; Parrett 10; Kauser 0; Pease 13; Egnor 20; Suffel 2; Manz 3; Bakle 1; Kuckuck 0; Estle 12. Totals 26-7-64.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Ki. Myers 4, Woolace 3, Wickerham 2. Paulding — Parrett 2, Egnor 2, Manz.
Stryker 10 14 12 15 — 51
Paulding 16 18 16 14 — 64
FAIRVIEW (43) – Zeedyk 21; Mavis 0; Smith 2; Crites 2; Cline 12; O. Ricica 0; P. Ricica 6. Totals 13-11-43.
BRYAN (53) – D. Taylor 4; Semer 10; Miley 3; Grothaus 11; Zimmerman 0; Lamberson 9; Arnold 10; Antigo 6. Totals 17-16-53.
Three-point goals: Fairview – Zeedyk 3, Cline 2, P. Ricica. Bryan – Arnold 2, Grothaus.
Fairview 11 5 10 17 — 43
Bryan 15 12 12 14 — 53
Bob Fisher
Holiday Tournament
Swanton 50, Northwood 32
Liberty Center 43, Leipsic 35
SWANTON – Averie and Aricka Lutz combined to make five shots from behind the arc as Swanton defeated Northwood 50-32 in the semifinals of the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic at Swanton.
The Bulldogs will take on NWOAL compatriot Liberty Center in the tourney finals as LC moved to 7-1 on the year with a 43-35 win over Leipsic
Averie Lutz ended the night with 15 for and Aricka Lutz added 10 as the Bulldogs improved to 5-3.
Autumn Schroeder led the Rangers (0-3) with 12 points.
In the late game, Cassidy Chapa hit six shots from the charity stripe and paced LC with 12 points while Samantha Graber hit three longballs and netted 11.
Whitney Langhals put up 11 points in the loss for Leipsic (4-3).
NORTHWOOD (32) – Schroeder 12; Nagel 0; Rabel 2; Avalosh 2; Thompson 8; Smith 0; Gillespie 2; Turnley 6; Grant 0; Hanely 0. Totals 15-0-32.
SWANTON (50) – Taylor 6; Operacz 0; Hendricks 4; Floyd 2; Keaton 0; Ar. Lutz 10; Nelson 6; Eitniear 2; Av. Lutz 15; Pelland 5; Haselman 0. Totals 20-2-50.
Three-point goals: Northwood – Thompson 2. Swanton – Av. Lutz 3, Ar. Lutz 2, Taylor, Hendricks, Pelland. Turnovers: Northwood 20, Swanton 12.
Northwood 10 4 7 11 – 32
Swanton 8 12 19 11 – 50
LEIPSIC (35) – Scheckelhoff 9; A. Kirkendall 0; Henry 9; J. Hermiller 0; M. Hermiller 3; L. Kirkendall 0; Langhals 11; Schroeder 0; Haselman 0; Hazelton 0; Martinez 3; Schroeder 0. Totals 8-18-35.
LIBERTY CENTER (43) – Armey 8; Krugh 0; K. Mohler 5; Chapa 12; Graber 11; Engler 5; Giesige 2. Totals 13-11-43.
Three-point goals: Leipsic — Martinez. Liberty Center — Chapa 3, Graber 3, Armey 2, K. Mohler.
Leipsic 8 7 10 10 — 35
Liberty Center 17 11 8 7 — 43
Regular season
North Baltimore 42, Ayersville 37
AYERSVILLE – The Pilots battled back to five points after trailing by 14, but they could not grab the lead as Ayersville lost an afternoon contest to North Baltimore, 42-37.
Neva Sheets and Ally Schindler each led the Pilots (1-5) with nine points.
Kenzie Perez led North Baltimore (5-3) with 13 points.
NORTH BALTIMORE (42) – Lennard 11; Perez 13; Hagemyer 11; McCartney 5; Thomas 0; Inbody 0; Long 2. Totals 14-8-42.
AYERSVILLE (37) – Sheets 9; Dockery 8; Froelich 4; Schindler 9; Okuley 2; Craft 5. Totals 11-9-37.
Three-point goals: North Baltimore – Perez 4, Lennard 2. Ayersville – Sheets 3, Dockery, Schindler, Craft.
North Baltimore 14 11 8 9 – 42
Ayersville 8 3 8 18 – 37
Wayne Trace 40, Woodlan, Ind. 35
WOODBURN – Wayne Trace outscored Woodlan 16-8 in the second half to score a 40–35 win.
Gracie Shepherd and Katrina Stoller each tallied 11 points for the Raiders (5-3).
Avah Smith had 14 for Woodlan (3-6).
WAYNE TRACE (40) – Troth 0; Moore 3; Sinn 2; Shepherd 11; Graham 5; K. Stoller 11; R. Stoller 8; Mead 0. Totals 16-3-40.
WOODLAN (35) – A. Smith 14; Dyer 0; Krohn 4; Goheen 0; Kneubuhler 8; E. Smith 0; Baumert 9; McMahan 0. Totals 11-9-35.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace (5-14) – K. Stoller 2, Moore, Graham, R. Stoller. Woodlan (4-18) – Baumert 3, Krohn. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 36 (R. Stoller 8), Woodlan 28 (A. Smith 7, Kneubuhler 8). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 15, Woodlan 13.
Wayne Trace 14 10 10 6 – 40
Woodlan 15 12 4 4 – 35
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 15-13 (two quarters).
Miller City 59, Lincolnview 44
MIDDLE POINT — After trailing 14-10 after one period, Miller City roared back with a 34-14 advantage over the next two quarters to down Lincolnview, 59-44.
Abi Lammers rolled up 22 points, nine rebounds and five steals in the win for the Wildcats (5-2). Natalie Koenig added 18 markers and six assists.
Kendall Bollenbacher’s 13 points paced the Lancers (2-5), which were out-rebounded 32-21.
MILLER CITY (59) — Lammers 22; Koenig 18; L. Otto 11; Reyna 1; Pfau 7. Totals 23-44 8-21 59.
LINCOLNVIEW (44) — Jackman 1; Renner 6; Sellers 5; Bollenbacher 13; Looser 9; King 6; Mendenhall 4. Totals 17-52 7-12 44.
Three-point goals: Miller City 5-12 (Koenig 3, Lammers, Pfau), Lincolnview 3-9 (Bollenbacher 2, Renner). Rebounds: Miller City 32 (Lammers, Pfau 9), Lincolnview 21. Turnovers: Miller City 13, Lincolnview 14.
Miller City 10 14 20 15 — 59
Lincolnview 14 8 6 16 — 44
Reserves: Miller City, 42-39.
Montpelier 63, Hilltop 42
WEST UNITY – Montpelier took over sole possession of first place in the BBC after knocking off Hilltop, 63-42.
Four players finished in double figures for the Locos, with Ali Repp leading the way with 13 points. Aeriel Page added 12, Chelsea McCord had 11 and Trinity Richmire tacked on 10 for Montpelier (5-1, 2-0).
Mia Hancock led Hilltop (5-3, 3-1) with 14 points. Kodi Brenner added 11 and Leanna Baker tallied 10 points.
MONTPELIER (63) – Bumb 7; Fritsch 8; McCord 11; Sommer 2; Richmire 10; Page 12; Repp 13. Totals 22-13-63.
HILLTOP (42) – Bailey 5; Brenner 11; Jermeay 2; Le. Baker 10; Hancock 14. Totals 13-10-42.
Three-point goals: Montpelier – Richmire 3, Repp 2, Bumb. Hilltop – Hancock 4, Bailey, Brenner.
Montpelier 16 10 22 15 – 63
Hilltop 12 8 11 11 – 42
