CONTINENTAL – Led by 29 points from Alex Hoeffel, Continental improved to 10-8 with a 63-32 win at home over Continental.
Cate Etter added 13 points for the Pirates.
Madison Brown led North Central (6-13) with eight points.
NORTH CENTRAL (32) – Brown 8; Zimmerman 1; Hickman 4; Westfall 5; Bonney 2; Elser 3; Burnett 4. Totals 12-7-32.
CONTINENTAL (63) – Armey 8; Prowant 4; Hoeffel 29; Etter 13; Potts 6; Keller 2; Scott 1. Totakls 26-5-63.
Three-point goals: North Central – Westfall. Continental – Hoeffel 4, Etter 2.
North Central 11 6 6 9 – 32
Continental 26 13 12 12 – 63
